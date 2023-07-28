The End Was Long, And Then The End Was Real

WIth the game tied 1-1 after Daniel Vogelbach’s RBI single and the Mets having loaded the bases, the Mets saw radar that said that God was getting ready to stop any momentum the Mets had by opening up the skies and putting the Mets groundscrew in the enviable position of being collateral damage … just because God hates the Mets.

People sprinting from their seats! Tarp Olympics! Good stuff at Citi Field. pic.twitter.com/ENMwjcOG27 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 28, 2023

But Mark Canha did a wonderful job to hit a sac fly after a 90 minute rain delay to give the Mets a 2-1 victory.

But as the run begins, it ends just as quickly. This time, the end is real.

BREAKING: Mets trading David Robertson to the Marlins, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2023

Robertson was warming up before the rain delay, but not after the rain delay. At first it seemed like Buck just didn’t want to give him an up-down 90 minutes after his first one. But now, Brooks Raley getting the save instead of Robertson makes sense.

Mets getting two minor-league position players from Marlins for David Robertson, sources tell me and @WillSammon. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2023

David Robertson was put into an impossible situation to succeed, having to replace Edwin Diaz as the closer. And he was great, going 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA and a WHIP of 1.00. He’s earned a chance to pitch for a playoff spot, and it sucks that it won’t be here. Best of luck to David, who was a warrior while he wore a Mets jersey, which is all we can ask for. Now that the glue to the bullpen is gone, the rest of the season looks like it’s going to be more and more of a mess every day. I’d say “God help us”, but God clearly hates us, as stated above.

The two players they’re getting back are lottery tickets: an 18 year old infielder named Marco Vargas (the Marlins’ 18th ranked prospect) and a 19 year old catcher named Ronald Hernandez (21st ranked Marlins prospect.) Both have expected due dates in the 2026-27 range. I’m sure we’ll spend way too much time talking about them until then. But if you had told me that the Mets would be making deadline deals with the Marlins, I would have believed you except that I would have thought they would be getting the prospects.

Think about that: Highest payroll in the universe, and we’re selling to the Marlins. If that isn’t a damn kick in the pants.

This will surely kick off open season on the Mets’ roster. Tommy Pham is most likely gone if he can keep his groin intact. Mark Feinsand is reporting that”industry sources” (hopefully not the same ones that Andy Martino depends on, for Mark’s sake) believe that Justin Verlander will be traded. And I still wouldn’t be surprised if Starling Marte is playing somewhere else next week. The next few days might actually be very interesting around here, in much the same way that some may find snuff films interesting.

At least Senga looked good.

Today’s Hate List

Miles Mikolas