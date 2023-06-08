The New York Mets Are Officially Broken

Atlanta– 2022 was a year where everything seemed to go right for the New York Mets, who found ways to win close games and broke the hearts of opponents on their way to 101 regular season wins. That mojo has seemingly vanished as everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for the Mets, who got battered and bruised again by the Atlanta Braves. Pete Alonso left the game in the first inning after getting hit on the wrist with a pitch and the Mets (30-32) blew a 4-1 lead on their way to their fifth straight loss, falling 7-5 to the Braves (37-24).

The Mets actually built a lead early in this game as Brett Baty followed Alonso’s hit-by-pitch with an RBI single and Francisco Alvarez hit a solo homer (9) in the second to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Atlanta got one back in the fourth when Orlando Arcia roped an RBI double off of Max Scherzer but the Mets extended their lead again when Tommy Pham launched a two-run homer (6) to make it 4-1.

Scherzer was cruising through the first four innings, building on the momentum of his previous three starts, but saw his pitch count run up by the Braves as they took advantage of fortunate bounces on infield hits. The damage came in the bottom of the fifth, when Sean Murphy launched a two-run homer (12) to cut the deficit to one, and in the sixth when Michael Harris II doubled in the tying run to chase Scherzer. Ronald Acuna plated the go-ahead run with a single, putting Atlanta up 5-4, but Dominic Leone came in and got the final out to strand Acuna at first.

The Mets had a golden opportunity to do damage in the seventh when they loaded the bases with one out for Pham, who ripped a deep shot to right that was snagged on a great catch by Acuna. The end result was a sacrifice fly instead of a multiple-run inning, tying the game at five, where it would stay until the eighth. Brooks Raley (L, 1-1) started the frame and put a man on before being replaced by Adam Ottavino, who was working for the second straight night. Ottavino ended up serving up the go-ahead two-run homer to Harris, giving Atlanta a 7-5 lead they wouldn’t relinquish as A.J. Minter retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his eighth save of the year.

Player Of The Game:

Today’s Player of the Game award goes to Braves’ center fielder Michael Harris II. Harris, who entered the game hitting .163 on the season, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, a double, and three RBIs that included the game-winning homer in the eighth.

Post-Game Notes:

Nick Anderson (W, 4-0) tossed a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win in relief. X-rays on Alonso’s wrist were negative and he is officially day-to-day with a wrist contusion. Daniel Vogelbach went 0 for 3 with a walk and grounded into a critical double play in the eighth inning to extend his slump into a 6-for-50 skid. The Mets have lost five games in a row for the first time since September of 2021.

What’s Next:

The Mets will look to avoid getting swept by the Braves tomorrow night. Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.25 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets. The Braves will counter with righty Spencer Strider (6-2, 2.97 ERA). First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.