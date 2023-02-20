News

The NHL “Battle For Bedard” Heats Up

Connor Bedard

The “Battle for Bedard” heats up with the Anaheim Ducks moving into the top spot.

When it comes to Bedard, Losing doesn’t hurt as much

In this game within the game, losing is good. Three teams have been especially good at losing of late. Here’s the Bedard Top 5 as of Sunday, February 19.

  1. Anaheim Ducks, 40 points
  2. Columbus Blue Jackets, 41 points
  3. Chicago Blackhawks, 41 points
  4. San Jose Sharks, 45 points
  5.  Vancouver Canucks, 48 point

The Battle for Bedard

Connor Bedard is the consensus pick to go first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Regina Pats forward is considered toeb he best prospect hockey has seen since Connor McDavid, and he’s having a monster season in the WHL. He filled out the stat sheet on Saturday night in a 7-4 loss to the league-leading Winnipeg Ice, with a goal and two assists.

 

He’s now scored 51 goals on the season and has 52 assists. It’s his second consecutive 100+ point season for Regina after he notched an even 100 points last season. Not even McDavid did that in the minors.

Connor McDavid is a lock for the Hart Trophy

Most sportsbooks have McDavid at -700 and some have him higher than that. It’s doubtful that anyone will seriously challenge him this year. He’s notched 42 goals and 60 assists this season, putting him on pace to exceed the 150 point plateau. McDavid has 20 more points than the skater behind him in the League, which happens to be his teammate, Leon Draisaitl.

Like many of his goals, #42 for McDavid was a beauty;

McDavid is the reigning Hart Trophy winner for league MVP and is only the second player in NHL history to be a unanimous selection. There’s a strong possibility that McDavid could and probably should win the vote unanimously. The other  player to capture all of the votes was Wayne Gretzky of Edmonton in 1982. McDavid, who is also the Oilers captain, is a four-time NHL First Team All-Star, a four-time recipient of the Art Ross Trophy (scoring title), and a three-time winner of the Ted Lindsay Award which is a companion award to the Hart Trophy.

 

