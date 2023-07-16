I’m going to irrationally blame FOX announcer Joe Davis for this one.

(Look, I know it’s not really his fault but bare with me here.)

The Mets had just given up the go-ahead run in the top of the 8th after Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez pulled off a hit and run off Adam Ottavino (which should have been your first clue) and Pete Alonso threw high on a 3-6-1 double play which should have anded the inning. But Caleb Ferguson walked Tommy Pham and gave up a hard single by Francisco Alvarez to start the bottom of the 8th with Mark Canha coming up.

It was then that Davis started singing Canha’s praises. “Ooooooh, look at Mark Canha and his top five on base percentage in the last two months!” (I’m paraphrasing.) Sure enough, right as Davis is finishing that Canha, who never pops up, popped up.

Then I got a DM that said “This would be quintessential 2023 Mets to not score here.” I knew at that moment that we weren’t scoring and that the quintessential 2023 Mets would barge through the door yelling “SURPRISE!!!” (Narrator: no one was surprised.)

Caleb Ferguson is FIRED UP after striking out Luis Guillorme 🔥 Dodgers still lead 2-1! pic.twitter.com/JYaSiKYtWw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2023

What I didn’t count on was the quintessential 2023 Mets eating chips and drinking straight vodka on my couch before falling asleep. But that happened when a Muncy pop-up got caught up in the wind for Brett Baty.

Brett Baty LMAO pic.twitter.com/DRfH4gIyWq — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) July 16, 2023

Oh, that’s what the season was missing. A blooper reel keepsake. I mean, the entire season is a blooper reel so we might as well have the actual blooper to match.

Could've just given me the 350 milli — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) July 16, 2023

Well, there you have it. Thanks for coming. Don’t forget DJ Fridays at Citi Field the rest of the season.

Today’s Hate List

Max Muncy David Peralta Tony Gonsolin Caleb Ferguson Alex Tosi