The Stats Don’t Lie. Tom Brady is the GOAT.

Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement on Wednesday following a 22-year career. If you had any qualms about his status as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) to ever play the game, these statistics should erase those doubts.

Let’s start with the fact that he was a dominate figure in each of the three decades he played in. He won three Super Bowl rings before he hit 30, two more before he reached 40 and two more after that.

Since winning is the ultimate bottom line, Brady is the best ever in that category. He notched 251 regular season victories and another 35 in the postseason making him the winningest QB in league annals. Of those 285 wins, 58 of them were classified as game-winning drives.

Individual Honors

He was a 15 time Pro-Bowler, a three time winner of the NFL Most Valuable Player Award and in five of his seven Super Bowl wins, he earned MVP honors. In his regular season career he threw for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns. During his 20 playoff appearances, he threw for 13,400 yards and 88 TD’s.

Now that he’s officially retired, the bar room debates can begin in another category. Is Brady the greatest GOAT of all-time? How does he stack up against other winners like Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Babe Ruth, Wayne Gretzky, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, just to name a few.

Feelings about Brady

There’s also been a love/hate relationship between Brady and certain fans. His obvious talents aside, some didn’t, don’t and will never like #TB12. We can assume a clash of personality’s maybe for some of the dislike or the fact that Brady made it a habit of winning at the expense of someone’s favorite team. But if they’re being honest, those fans got the chance to watch the greatest player to ever wear an NFL uniform.

Perhaps Brady will add another first if the NFL waves its mandatory waiting period and puts him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, sooner than later.