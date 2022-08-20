The Trevor Hershiser Ballet

In the bottom of the 4th inning with the score tied at bagels, the Mets found themselves in a very similar situation that the Phillies were in last night. First and third, two outs, and I guess fast runners on the bases for the Phillies? Well, I guess the Phillies decided that they were going to try what the Mets tried and succeeded. last night. But Bryson Stott? Starling Marte he’s not.

Pretty good fundies. pic.twitter.com/VnZDwcgMuK — New York Mets (@Mets) August 20, 2022

It didn’t make it to the twitter video, but the most hysterical part of this is during the replay challenge by the Phillies (which they lost because Jesus Christ there was nothing illegal about what Michael Perez did), Gare was musing that the reason why the Phillies would make that ridiculous challenge was because this might be their only chance to score against Trevor Williams. And I just think that the idea that the treatment that pitchers like deGrom, Scherzer, Kershaw, Seaver, Gibson, Pedro, and Walter Johnson would get is now being afforded to Trevor Williams is absolutely hysterical, and it sustains me.

8th time this year Trevor Williams has worked at least 3 scoreless innings in a game. That's the most in the major leagues. — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) August 20, 2022

To be fair, Trevor Hershiser was in the midst of a scoreless streak that would reach and hold at 24 innings after that play, and from there it was the offense and the bullpen that would take over. In the 5th, Michael Perez … who had just finished the double steal in the fourth with a tag of Stott, and was hitting .158 with runners in scoring position in his career, lined a single to right to drive in the first two runs of the game and give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Then after Seth Lugo came in the game to relieve Hershiser and strike out the side (including a strike three call to Hoskbaby which he complained about even though it was right down the middle), Francisco Lindor drove home Marte with an RBI triple to make it 3-0, then Jeff McNeil lined a single over the drawn in infield to make it 4-0 and knock out Zack Wheeler.

The consortium of Lugo, Joely and Ottavino held the Phillies to one run the rest of the way, and the Mets broke it open in the 9th with run scoring hits by Brandon Nimmo and Marte and a sac fly by a relief pitcher who has a two inning scoring streak. It got so bad for Phillies’ reliever Nick Nelson in the ninth that he had to be pulled with one out to go for a position player because he threw 35 pitches, and Jeff McNeil took advantage with an RBI hit off Darick Hall to make it 8-1 and Sam Clay, who the Mets rescued from a shelter, finished it off from there albeit with a few snake bites here and there. Game 2 is later tonight, so here’s hoping the Phillies’ parking lot attendants can get everybody out and get everybody in with a more orderly system than they tried at Citi Field last week.

