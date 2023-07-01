This Is What It Looks Like When Everything Comes Together

New York– No one was happier to see June come to an end than the New York Mets, who completed one of their worst months in franchise history. July provided an opportunity for a fresh start for the Mets and they delivered a game plan that was reminiscent of the vision they had in mind when Steve Cohen assembled his expensive roster in the offseason. Justin Verlander threw seven innings of one-run ball to help the Mets (37-46) top the San Francisco Giants (46-37) 4-1 to snap a three-game losing streak.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Mets started to beat up on Giants’ starter Anthony DeSclafani, who has never fared well against them. Francisco Alvarez kicked off the scoring with an opposite-field home run (13) to put the Mets in front. DeSclafani (L, 4-8) then gave up another long ball, this time to Brandon Nimmo, whose solo shot (12) made it 2-0. Francisco Lindor joined the long ball parade with a deep homer (17) of his own to make it 3-0.

Those homers would cause Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler to pull DeSclafani after just three innings. Lefty Sean Manaea entered and gave up an RBI double to Tommy Pham in the fourth, making it 4-0 in favor of the Mets. That would be plenty of cushion for Verlander (W, 3-4), who flashed vintage form against the Giants. Verlander went seven innings and allowed just one unearned run on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

The only Giants’ offense came in the seventh thanks to a throwing error from Pete Alonso, who threw away a potential double-play ball and allowed the Giants to get a run on another double play. The Mets’ bullpen did its job after that as Drew Smith tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Adam Ottavino duplicated the feat in the ninth to record his sixth save of the season.

Player Of The Game:

Today’s Player Of The Game Award goes to Mets’ starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander’s dominant outing helped the Mets snap a three-game losing streak and he has pitched to a 1.80 ERA over his last four starts.

Post-Game Notes:

The Mets are now 23-4 when their starting pitcher completes at least six innings.

Former Met J.D. Davis collected two of the Giants’ five hits and scored their only run.

What’s Next:

The Mets will look to secure their first series victory in a month when they aim to grab the rubber game against the Giants tomorrow night. LHP David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA) is set to start for the Mets. The Giants have yet to announce their starter. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field and the contest will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.