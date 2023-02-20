Top 10 Contenders To Win The NBA Championship

The NBA is currently at the All-Star break, with teams having 25 games or less left in the regular season.

The NBA trade deadline has passed as well.

With the season winding down, the NBA Championship contenders become more apparent.

The Boston Celtics currently hold a 0.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for first in the Eastern Conference.

The Denver Nuggets have a five-game lead over the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.

Western Conference teams made splash trades before the deadline, increasing their chance to win the NBA Championship.

The Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant, the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving, and the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D’Angelo Russell.

Below, we will take a look at the top 10 NBA teams according to BetOnline’s odds of winning the NBA Championship and we will discuss which team is the best bet to win the NBA Championship.

Top 10 Teams To Win The NBA Championship

BetOnline lists the Los Angeles Lakers with a +2500 odds of winning the NBA Championship, which is tied for 10th with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles certainly got better after the trade deadline, and they still have two of the top players in the league, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, the Lakers are being left off the top 10 list because Cleveland sits fourth in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers sit 13th in the West.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the 10th-best odds of winning the NBA Title, according to BetOnline.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (+2500)

Second In Central Division

Fourth in Eastern Conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers sit second in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-23 record.

They were hot before the All-Star break, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Cleveland has an offensive rating of 115.0, which ranks 10th, and a defensive rating of 109.3, which is the best in the league.

On offense, Donovan Mitchell leads the way with 27.3 points per game. He has scored 29 or more points in four straight games before the All-Star break. Mitchell is shooting 48.0% from the court.

Darius Garland is second on the team with 21.7 points per game and he leads the team with eight assists per game. Garland is shooting 46.8% from the court.

Defensively, Cleveland has two very good big men that start.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley form one of the best big men duos in the league.

Allen averages 9.9 rebounds per game and 1.2 blocks per game, while Mobley averages 8.9 rebounds per game and 1.4 blocks per game.

Mobley is the sixth favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award (+3300), according to BetOnline.

Cleveland ranks eighth in defensive rebound percentage.

The Cavaliers have four very good starters, that are all 26 years or younger.

Cleveland has a very good, young team that can be successful now and in the future if the team can remain intact.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (+1800)

First In Southwest Division

Second in Western Conference

The Memphis Grizzlies are first in the Southwest Division and second in the Western Conference with a 35-22 record.

They were struggling a bit before the All-Star break, losing six of their last 10 games.

Memphis has an offensive rating of 113.7, which is right in the middle of the league, and a defensive rating of 109.8, which ranks third in the league.

Ja Morant leads the team with 27.3 points per game and 8.3 assists per game. He has scored 27 or more points in seven of his last 10 games before the All-Star break. Morant recorded eight or more assists in eight of his last 10 games. He is shooting 46.6% from the court. Morant is fourth in the league in usage percentage.

Desmond Bane is second on the team with 21.5 points per game and he is third on the team with 4.2 assists per game. Bane is shooting 46.5% from the court.

Defensively, Jaren Jackson Jr is the odds-on favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award (-200), according to BetOnline. Jackson leads the league with 3.3 blocks per game, averaging 0.7 blocks per game more than Nic Claxton, who ranks second.

Dillon Brooks has also been a tremendous defensive player for the Grizzlies.

Memphis has the defensive ability to make a run in the postseason but will need their offense to step it up. Brooks averages 30 minutes per game and 14.8 points per game but he has scored 14 or more points just once in his last 10 games.

If the Grizzlies can step it up on offense, they have the defense to be a legitimate contender for the NBA Championship.

8. Dallas Mavericks (+1600)

Second in Southwest Division

Sixth in Western Conference

The Dallas Mavericks are second in the Southwest Division and sixth in the Western Conference with a 31-29 record.

They were playing well before the All-Star break, winning five of their last six games.

Dallas has an offensive rating of 115.5, which ranks eighth, and a defensive rating of 115.2, which ranks 24th in the league.

Offensively, Dallas has one of the most dynamic guard duos in the league.

Luka Doncic leads the team with 33.3 points per game and 8.1 assists per game. He has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last 10 games before the All-Star break. Doncic is shooting 50.5% from the court. He is first in the league in points per game and second in usage percentage. BetOnline lists Doncic as the fourth favorite to win the MVP award at +1600 odds.

Kyrie Irving is second on the team with 28.3 points per game and he is second on the team with 7.0 assists per game. Irving is shooting 53.3% from the court.

Doncic and Irving have only played in two games together, and they each scored 25 or more points and had five or more assists in each of the two games.

On defense, that is going to be a different story.

While Doncic and Irving form one of the best guard duos in the league, Dallas is going to struggle to stop opposing teams from scoring.

In the trade for Irving, Dallas traded Dorian Finney-Smith, who was their best wing defender.

They already rank 24th in defensive rating and now with the trade for Irving, their defense will only be worse.

Dallas will need to outscore their opponents in order to make a run in the postseason.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (+1400)

Second in Atlantic Division

Third in Eastern Conference

The Philadelphia 76ers are second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference with a 38-19 record.

They were playing well before the All-Star break, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Philly has an offensive rating of 115.7, which ranks sixth, and a defensive rating of 111.7, which also ranks sixth in the league.

Joel Embiid leads the team with 33.1 points per game. He has scored 28 or more points in nine of his last 10 games before the All-Star break. Embiid is shooting 53.7% from the court. He is second in the league in points per game and third in usage percentage. BetOnline has Embiid as the second favorite to win the MVP award at a +450 odd.

James Harden is second on the team with 21.4 points per game and he is first on the team with 10.8 assists per game. Harden ranks first in the league in assists per game.

Tyrese Maxey is also a solid contributor on offense, averaging 19.8 points per game and 3.6 assists per game. BetOnline lists Maxey as the third favorite to win the sixth Man of the Year award at a +425 odd.

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks third in points per game allowed and eighth in steals per game in the league.

If Joel Embiid can stay healthy come playoff time, the 76ers are one of the best offensive and defensive teams and can contend for an NBA title.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (+1200)

Second in Pacific Division

Fourth in Western Conference

The Los Angeles Clippers are second in the Pacific Division and fourth in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record.

They were playing well before the All-Star break, going 6-4 in their last 10 games.

LA has an offensive rating of 112.8, which ranks 21st, and a defensive rating of 112.6, which ranks 10th in the league.

Paul George leads the team with 23.3 points per game and 5.3 assists per game. George has missed some time this season, playing in 44 out of 61 games.

Another player who has missed a lot of time for the Clippers is Kawhi Leonard. He has played 34 out of 61 games. Leonard averages 22.1 points per game and 4.0 assists per game.

Both George and Leonard missing a lot of games is the reason Los Angeles only ranks 21st in offensive rating. Their offensive rating has drastically improved recently since Leonard and George are playing more often.

The bench has contributed to the Clippers. Los Angeles is third in bench points per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in defensive rating, despite not having George and Leonard for many games. Their defensive rating will only improve as they get healthy.

George averages 1.5 steals per game and Leonard averages 1.4 steals per game.

The Clippers rank fourth in points allowed per game.

If George and Leonard can stay healthy in the playoffs, they give the Clippers a realistic chance of making it out of the West and being an NBA Championship contender.

Top Five Teams To Win The NBA Championship

Now we get to the top five contenders, according to BetOnline.

The Golden State Warriors have the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Championship.

5. Golden State Warriors (+1200)

Fourth in Pacific Division

Ninth in Western Conference

The defending NBA Champions Golden State Warriors are fourth in the Pacific Division and ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-29 record.

They were 5-5 in their last 10 games before the All-Star break.

The Warriors have an offensive rating of 114.2, which ranks 12th, and a defensive rating of 114.1, which ranks 20th in the league.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 29.4 points per game. Curry has missed some time this season, playing in 38 out of 58 games. With Curry on the court, Golden State’s offensive efficiency is one of the best in the NBA. Without Curry, the Warriors’ offense suffers tremendously.

Despite missing 20 games this season, Curry is fifth in the league in three-pointers made.

Another player who has missed some time for the Warriors is Klay Thompson. He has played 46 out of 58 games. Thompson averages 21.4 points per game.

Jordan Poole averages 20.9 points per game and 4.5 assists per game. Poole and Kevon Looney have played in all 58 games for Golden State this season.

Draymond Green leads the team with 6.9 assists per game.

The Warriors have not been as good defensively this season but they tend to step up on defense in the playoffs.

They rank 14th in defensive rebound percentage.

As long as the Warriors have Curry, Thompson, Green, and Poole healthy, they can compete with any team in the West, no matter where they finish in the standings.

With the Warriors healthier, they will start climbing the standing in the Western Conference.

Never count out the Warriors. They are still contenders for the NBA Championship, despite currently sitting ninth in the West.

4. Denver Nuggets (+750)

First in Northwest Division

First in Western Conference

The Denver Nuggets are first in the Northwest Division and first in the Western Conference with a 41-18 record.

The Nuggets were playing well before the All-Star break, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Denver has an offensive rating of 117.6, which ranks first, and a defensive rating of 113.2, which also ranks 13th in the league.

Nikola Jokic leads the team with 24.7 points per game and 10.1 assists per game. Jokic is shooting 63.2% from the court. He is third in the league in assists per game, sixth in the league in field goal percentage and fifth in the league in true shooting percentage. BetOnline has Jokic as the favorite to win the MVP award at a -250 odd.

Jamal Murray is second on the team with 20.2 points per game and he is second on the team with 5.8 assists per game. Murray is currently dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for six straight games before the All-Star break. Coach Mike Malone downplayed concerns about Murray’s injury.

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr have also been good contributors to the Nuggets. Gordon averages 17.3 points per game and Porter Jr is averaging 16.8 points per game.

Health is the biggest concern for the Nuggets. Gordon has missed 10 games, Murray has missed 14 games, and Porter Jr has missed 17 games this season.

With the Nuggets at full health, they have a superstar in Jokic, a very good Robin to Jokic in Jamal Murray, and two solid contributors in Gordon and Porter Jr.

Denver is above average on defense and would be even better if they can remain healthy.

At full strength, Denver is a championship contender.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (+525)

First in Central Division

Second in Eastern Conference

The Milwaukee Bucks are first in the Central Division and second in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 record.

They were the hottest team in the league before the All-Star break, going 10-0 in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee has an offensive rating of 112.7, which ranks 22nd, and a defensive rating of 109.6, which ranks second in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.8 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.8% from the court. He is third in the league in points per game, second in rebounds per game, and first in usage percentage. BetOnline has Antetokounmpo as the third favorite to win the MVP award at a +750 odd.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a wrist injury and he played just 20 seconds in the All-Star game with a wrap on his wrist.

Jrue Holiday is second on the team with 19.4 points per game and he is first on the team with 7.1 assists per game.

Milwaukee’s offense will get better when Khris Middleton returns to full health. He has played in just 17 out of 58 games this season. Middleton is averaging 13.6 points per game but is averaging less than 22 minutes per game.

Milwaukee has been very good defensively.

Brook Lopez is the second favorite (+450) to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to BetOnline.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the league.

Antetokounmpo is an excellent defensive player.

At full strength, with Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday, and Lopez, the Bucks have one of the best teams in the league.

If Milwaukee can stay healthy, they are one of the top contenders to win the NBA Championship.

2. Phoenix Suns (+450)

Third in Pacific Division

Fifth in Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns are third in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record.

They were playing well before the All-Star break, winning seven of their last 10 games.

Phoenix has an offensive rating of 113.5, which ranks 18th, and a defensive rating of 112.0, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Suns’ offense will be a top-three offense once Kevin Durant returns. Since he got traded from the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has not played a game for the Suns due to a knee injury. He is hoping to return shortly after the All-Star break.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game. When healthy, Durant is arguably the best player in the league.

Devin Booker is averaging 26.6 points per game and 5.5 assists per game. Booker and Durant will be a scary offensive combo.

Chris Paul is the glue to the Suns. He will be the catalyst of the offense and is the perfect player to fit in with Durant and Booker. Paul is averaging 9.1 assists per game and that will just go up when Durant returns.

DeAndre Ayton is another key contributor to the Suns, giving them four very good players. Ayton is averaging 18.7 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Durant, Booker, and Paul have all missed extended time this season. Durant and Paul have each played in 39 games and Booker in 33 games.

Health will be the biggest obstacle for the Suns to make it out of the West.

At full strength, with the addition of Durant, the Suns have the best team in the Western Conference.

They are a good defensive team. The loss of Mikal Bridges in the acquisition of Durant may hurt them a little bit on defense but Durant is a very good defensive player.

If the Suns can stay healthy, with all four players on the court, it will be very difficult to knock the Suns out in a seven-game series.

1. Boston Celtics (+325)

First in Atlantic Division

First in Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics are first in the Atlantic Division and first in the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record.

They were playing well before the All-Star break, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Boston has an offensive rating of 116.9, which ranks third, and a defensive rating of 110.6, which ranks fourth in the league. They are the only team in the league to be top five in both categories.

Jayson Tatum leads the team with 30.6 points per game and is second on the team with 8.6 rebounds per game. He is sixth in the league in points per game and ninth in usage percentage. BetOnline has Tatum as the fifth favorite to win the MVP award at a +1800 odd.

Jaylen Brown has emerged as a star as well. He is second on the team with 26.5 points per game and he is third on the team with 7.0 rebounds per game.

BetOnline lists Malcolm Brogdon as the favorite to win the 6th Man of the Year award at -180 odd.

Boston is a very good defensive team.

Robert Williams has played in just 23 games this season but he is excellent on defense.

Marcus Smart has also missed time this season, playing in 42 games and he is one of the best defensive guards in the league.

The Celtics have a very deep team, getting contributions on offense and defense from their starters and bench players.

Boston has the best record in the league and is the favorite to win the NBA Championship, according to BetOnline.

Which Team Is The Best Bet To Win The NBA Championship?

While BetOnline lists the Boston Celtics as the favorites to win the NBA Championship, the best bet to win the title is the Phoenix Suns.

In a seven-game series, defeating Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Ayton will be a tall task for any team.

The biggest challenge for the Suns will not be any opponent but will be staying healthy.

Durant, Booker, and Paul have all missed extended time this season. Durant and Paul have each played in 39 games and Booker in 33 games.

While the Western Conference has some very good teams, no team has four players that can compete with Phoenix’s top four players.

The Suns will make it out of the West and will likely face the Celtics or Bucks.

Phoenix will not lose in a seven-game series against any team in the league if at full strength.

At +450 odd, the Phoenix Suns are the best bet to win the NBA Championship.