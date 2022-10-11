With Deontay Wilder returning to action this weekend after a year out of the ring, Tyson Fury has given his prediction of how Wilder’s return fight will play out. ‘The Gypsy King’ is backing his former foe, ‘The Bronze Bomber’, to win in emphatic style by knocking Robert Helenius out.

Tyson Fury Gives Wilder vs Helenius Prediction

Ahead of Deontay Wilder’s ring return this weekend, former foe Tyson Fury has weighed in with his thoughts on the bout. Wilder faces heavyweight bogeyman, Robert Helenius, who is coming in fresh off the back of two impressive knockouts over Adam Kownacki.

The WBC World Heavyweight Champion is backing his former foe to come back in emphatic style, impressively knocking ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ out in their fight this Saturday night.

Having shared the ring with Wilder on three separate occasions, nobody knows about Wilder’s concussive power more than ‘The Gypsy King’. Fury has hailed Wilder as the hardest puncher he has ever faced, and thinks he will add another knockout victory to his resumé this weekend from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Fury told iD Boxing news that he fully expects a knockout from Wilder on Saturday night:

“I just think that Wilder is a monster puncher and as soon as he lands on Helenius he’s out. I’ve seen Gerald Washington knock Helenius out, and Wilder knocked him out,” said ‘The Gypsy King’.

“He didn’t do much good with Dillian Whyte, Helenius, couldn’t really hurt him and Wilder punches like five times harder than Whyte so, yeah, KO for sure.”

Could We See Fury vs Wilder 4 Next Year?

Before Wilder fought Fury, he had never been beaten as a professional boxer. In fact, Wilder had stopped every man he had been in the ring with before his first bout with ‘The Gypsy King’.

It is just over a year since the famous trilogy between Fury and Wilder. A fight Fury won by 11th round KO, but a fight that he had to climb off the canvas on two occasions to win. The Englishman has been full of praise for Wilder since their three epic fights, and still thinks he is the second best heavyweight in the world, behind himself.

Fury is set to return to the ring on December 3rd, with a few below par opponents rumoured to be in the oppositive corner. Derek Chisora looks like the front-runner right now, which is a complete mismatch of a fight. ‘Del Boy’ has suffered defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury twice already, but somehow looks like he could be challenging for the WBC World Heavyweight Title before the end of the year.

Next year, boxing fans are hoping to finally get the undisputed fight for all four heavyweight titles. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all the marbles is the one everyone wants. However, Fury hasn’t ruled out a fourth fight with Wilder yet, saying that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ could well earn his shot at Fury again.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Fury had this to say on a potential fourth fight with Wilder in 2023:

“Don’t write a fourth fight off with me and Wilder. You’ve got Usyk, who doesn’t want to fight when we offered him millions and millions to fight in December, he ran away – the b**** don’t want no smoke. Then you’ve got the bodybuilder [Joshua] over here who’s running away from the biggest payday he can ever get and making a million excuses.

“Then you’ve got Wilder in the meantime, if he beats Helenius they’re going to make a final eliminator between him and Andy Ruiz. If he beats Ruiz, guess who’s back again? Big D! I don’t mind because the man wants a fight, it’s a great fight, we’ve had three great fights.

“And if he becomes mandatory again and I don’t get this other fight with this little middleweight guy [Usyk] who I’m just going to run through, then we do Wilder again.”

Who knows what the future holds for the heavyweight division in 2023. But regardless of that, Fury is backing Wilder to get back to winning ways this Saturday night against Helenius. Fury predicts a big knockout from his former rival.