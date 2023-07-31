News

UFC 291 PPV Buys Reach 750k, Bring In $40 Million In Revenue

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
justin-gaethje

The UFC’s latest pay-per-view event, UFC 291, was a huge success, with an estimated 750,000 buys which brought in an estimated $40 Million in revenue. This is the highest number of buys for a UFC PPV since UFC 261 in April 2021.

The main event of UFC 291 featured a lightweight fight for the BMF title between two former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Gaethje shocked the world by knocking out Dustin Poirier with a head kick heard around the world in the second round. The co-main event was a light heavyweight matchup between former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz welcoming former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to the division. Pereire won the fight by split decision and solidified himself as the next contender for the light heavyweight championship.

The high number of buys for UFC 291 is a testament to the popularity of the UFC and its two biggest stars, Poirier and Gaethje. The event also benefited from being held in Salt Lake City, which is starting to look like an up-and-coming destination for UFC events.

Gateway Income Also Strong

In addition to the PPV buys, UFC 291 also generated significant gateway income. Gateway income is revenue generated from sources other than PPV buys, such as ticket sales, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

The UFC does not release official figures for gateway income, but it is estimated that UFC 291 generated over $100 million in gateway income. This is a significant amount of money, and it shows that the UFC is not just a PPV business.

UFC 292 Looking to Build on Success

The UFC is now looking to build on the success of UFC 291 with its next PPV event, UFC 292. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O’Malley. The event is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The UFC is hoping that UFC 292 will be even more successful than UFC 291. If the event can generate similar numbers, it will be a major coup for the UFC. It will show that the UFC is still the dominant force in MMA, and it will set the stage for even more success in the future.

News
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman

