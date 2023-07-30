The UFC 291 event held on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, was full of exciting fights and finishes. The main event of the evening featured a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, which ended in a spectacular fashion.

“Justin Gaethje headkicks Dustin Poirier into the stratosphere” ~ @Jon_Anik the best to ever do it – #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/1ISHxfpT3v — Cody Merrow (@cody_merrow) July 30, 2023

Winner: Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje was the biggest winner of the night, as he defeated Dustin Poirier via second-round knockout to earn the BMF title. Gaethje’s striking was on full display throughout the fight, as he landed a number of powerful leg kicks and punches that kept Poirier on the defensive. The win solidified Gaethje’s status as one of the top fighters in the lightweight division and put him in position for a potential title shot in the near future.

Loser: Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier was the biggest loser of the night, as he suffered a devastating knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in the main event. Poirier had some success early in the fight, but Gaethje’s striking proved to be too much for him to handle. The loss was a setback for Poirier, who had been hoping to earn a shot at the lightweight title with a win over Gaethje.

Winner: Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis was another big winner of the night, as he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lime in the featured bout on the main card. Lewis landed a flying knee in the opening seconds of the fight overhand right that sent de Lima crashing to the canvas, earning him his 14th knockout victory and reclaiming sole possession of the most knockouts in UFC history.

Winner: Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland was the final winner of the night, as he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round D’Arce choke submission of Michael Chiesa in their welterweight bout. Holland landed a flush knee in the clinch which had Chiesa shoot an ill-advised takedown where Holland sprawled and then took advantage synching up the D’Arce choke and ending Chiesa in the first round.

Winner: Bobby Green

Bobby Green was also a winner on the night, as he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his submission victory over Tony Ferguson in the second round of their lightweight bout. Green locked in an arm-triangle choke putting Ferguson to sleep, putting him back into the win column and giving him the opportunity to get another big fight in the future.