UFC Vegas 79 Weigh-In Results: All 22 Fighters Hit the Mark in Las Vegas

In preparation for Saturday’s event, all 22 fighters on the UFC Vegas 79 fight card have successfully made weight during the official weigh-ins in Las Vegas. The main event will feature Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) taking on Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a lightweight clash.

Lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot have made weight for Saturday’s #UFCVegas79 main event. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SINvxT9x6z — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 22, 2023

Fizev is a rising star in the lightweight division, and he is coming off of a decision loss against Justin Gaethje in his last fight but has won six out of his last seven fights. Gamrot is coming off a very close decision win against Jalin Turner in his last fight and has won four out of his last five fights. He is a well-rounded fighter with good striking and grappling skills.

The co-main event will feature Dan Ige (17-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) taking on Bryce Mitchell (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in a featherweight bout. Ige is a veteran of the UFC, and he is coming off of a decision win over Nate Landwehr which was an absolute war in his last fight. Mitchell is a rising star in the featherweight division, and he is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria in his last fight.

Other notable fights on the card include:

Marina Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (19-9 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a women’s strawweight bout

Bryan Battle (6-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. A.J. Fletcher (10-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) in a lightweight bout

Charles Jourdain (13-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) vs. Ricardo Ramos (16-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in a featherweight bout

UFC Vegas 79 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (146)

Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115.5)

Bryan Battle (171) vs. A.J. Fletcher (170.5)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Miles Johns (136)

Andre Fialho (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

Cody Brundage (185) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Jake Collier (256.5) vs. Mohammed Usman (237)

Hannah Goldy (115.5) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115.5)

Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Tamires Vidal (134)