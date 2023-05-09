News

Upset Minded Seattle Kraken Look to Expand NHL Playoff Series Lead over Dallas Stars

Author image
Bob Harvey
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kraken vs. Stars Game 4

The Seattle Kraken can take a 3-1 lead in their second round NHL playoff series when they host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Faceoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Stars are -137 moneyline favorites at BetOnline while the Kraken are +124. On the puckline, Dallas is -1.5/+185, Seattle is +1.5/-215. The total is 5.5/O -113.

Seattle Kraken (52-32-4-4, 2-1)

Matty Beniers, Alex Wennberg, Eeli Tolvanen and Justin Schultz each had a goal and an assist and Jordan Eberle also scored as the Kraken defeated the Stars 7-2 Sunday night in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Five different players scored second-period goals for the Kraken, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Eberle’s goal started the second period onslaught:

Eberle is on a roll, notching a goal in each of his last three games. He now has four goals and seven points in 10 playoff appearances this year.

Dallas Stars (52-23-13-3, 1-2)

Eberle’s goal came at the expense of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen. He’s on all fours in front of the crease after getting hit in the face with the puck.

The former All-Star, who was averaging an NHL high of 29:45 of ice time in the playoffs, was hurt early in the second period and didn’t return. He’s been vital to the Stars success and has seven assists in the first eight playoff games

Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Heiskanen had a bad cut on his left cheek, but there was no damage around his eye and he is not going through concussion protocol.

Seattle is also dealing with injuries

There’s been no update on Kraken forward Jared McCann on Monday.

McCann, Seattle’s leading scorer with 40 goals in the regular season, hasn’t played since Game 4 of the opening round due to an undisclosed injury.

Let’s get physical

Seattle had 15 of the game’s first 17 hits in all. The Kraken constantly pushed up on and pressured Dallas. They forced Stars turnovers in their own end.

In Game 3, the hitting — more specifically, the forechecking by Seattle’s forwards was back. The Kraken often didn’t let the Stars out of their own end. Most experts agree that it was the most dominant of the 10 playoff games Seattle has played so far.

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul dribbles.

Chris Paul Could Return for Game Six

Author image Mathew Huff  •  2h
News
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee Hints At Seismic Career Announcement Coming In Next 10 Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
News
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder how to bet
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 5 2023
News
Sydney Colson
WNBA’s Sydney Colson Has Jamal Adams Moment Trying To Get Into Las Vegas Aces Facility
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
News
NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams
Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top