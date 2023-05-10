News

Vegas Can Take a 3-1 Advantage in NHL Playoff Series Against Edmonton

Bob Harvey
Vegas vs. Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their second round Stanley Cup playoff series. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. A victory would afford them the opportunity to clinch the series at home in Game 5. 

Faceoff is set for Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place.

BetOnline has Edmonton as a healthy -180 moneyline favorite in Game 4 while Vegas is listed at +162. The puckline numbers have the Oilers at -1.5/+132 (Golden Knights are +1.5/-152). The total is a series high 7/u-125

Vegas is listed as -130 favorites to win the series while Edmonton is available at +110. The Las Vegas skaters are now co-favorites with the Oilers (+190) to represent the Western Conference in the NHL finals followed by Seattle (+375) and Dallas (+380).

Vegas Golden Knights (57-24-5-4, 2-1)

The Vegas Golden Knights have not skipped a beat this season regardless of who has been in goal. They hope that trend continues in Game 4.

The Golden Knights are expected to turn to backup Adin Hill after Laurent Brossoit left with a lower-body injury 11:44 into the first period of Game 3 at Rogers Place on Monday, a 5-1 road win.

Hill entered with the game tied 1-1 and stopped all 24 shots he faced to help give Vegas a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series:

The 26-year old Hill,was 16-7-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .915 save percentage during the regular season. His last start was a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 7.

The Golden Knights have used five goalies this season. The list includes Logan Thompson (37 games), Hill (27), Brossoit (11), Jonathan Quick (10) and Jiri Patera (2) each played at least one game. Robin Lehner, who had been the No. 1 goalie, missed the season after having hip surgery in the offseason.

Edmonton Oilers (55-25-7-4, 1-2)

Just when it looked like the Oilers had things under control against the Golden Knights, Game 3 happened.

The Oilers were soundly beaten in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Monday, two days after they defeated the Golden Knights by the same 5-1 score in Game 2.

Vegas finally clamped down on Leon Draisaitl, He had recorded at least one point in each of the team’s previous eight playoff games this spring, but saw his streak come to an end.

Prior to Game 3, Draisaitl had been on a scoring binge. The Edmonton forward has scored 13 goals so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the most through the first eight games of a playoff year since Jari Kurri did it for the Oilers in 1985.

Road Warriors

The Golden Knights have been at their best on the road this season. They were 26-7-8 away from home during the regular season and 2-0 against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
