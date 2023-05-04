Washington Post horse racing expert Neil Greenberg released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown.

NBC will broadcast the 149th Kentucky Derby with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am EST on May 6, 2023, on USA Network.

Below, we look at the Washington Post’s expert picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Washington Post Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks & Predictions

The favorite to win the Kentucky Derby is Forte with +325 odds to win the race.

Forte has been excellent, winning five straight starts and six of his seven career starts.

Following Forte is Tapit Trice at +600 odds, Angel of Empire with +800 odds, and Practical Move at +1000 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

However, Neill Greenberg has chosen a big underdog to win the Kentucky Derby.

Greenberg predicts Confidence Game at +2500 odds to win the entire race.

He has chosen Practical Move to place and Derma Sotogake to show.

Confidence Game (+2500)

Confidence Game has great speed and a solid pedigree for a 1 ¼ mile race.

He earned career-best speed figures to the first and second call in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes on the fast dirt and followed that up with a gutty win in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes over a sloppy track.

Confidence Game is an overachiever, winning at 18-1 and 11-1 odds with additional board hits at 6-1, 10-1, and 8-1 odds.

He debuted on July 2 at Churchill Downs and has won three of seven starts, two of those at Churchill.

Greenberg states “In my opinion, his performance in the Lecomte Stakes was his best to date. He earned a career-best pace figure to both the first call at one-half mile and the second call at three-quarters of a mile, with both figures significantly above par for the upcoming Derby. In fact, only Two Phil’s and Reincarnate have posted better career-best pace figures to those calls among the 20-horse field.”

Confidence Game makes for a great value pick with +2500 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Practical Move (+1000)

Neil Greenberg has chosen Practical Move to place at the Kentucky Derby.

Practical Move is a +1000 odd to win the race.

He is a three-year-old colt and has raced from 2022 to 2023.

Practical Move has seven career starts and he has finished first four times, second once, and third twice.

Greenberg predicts Practical Move will finish in the top two at the Kentucky Derby.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Derma Sotogake is Greenberg’s choice to show at the Kentucky Derby.

Sotogake has an odd of +1200 to win the race.

Derma Sotogake has eight career starts and he has finished first four times and third twice.

He is one of two Japanese horses in the Kentucky Derby and he established himself as a contender recording a fast win in the UAE Derby (G2).

Sotogake makes for a good choice to show at the Kentucky Derby.