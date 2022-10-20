Washington Wizards defeat Indiana Pacers in season opener, post-game quotes

By: Michael Marzzacco

The Washington Wizards got their season started on the right foot thanks to a fast start and not breaking towards the end despite a late Indiana Pacers rally. The final score was 114-107 in the road team’s favor. Here’s what Wes Unseld Jr., Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Deni Avdija had to say after the win.

Wes Unseld Jr. on the defense of Kristaps Porzingis plus the bench:

“That was the emphasis behind it, getting more defense in that starting group. Like I said pregame, I think we’ve seen him guard more marquee matchups pretty well. I like his physicality, he’s more than capable. I think it gives us a pretty good balance. The second group allows us to even the pairing a bit… Delon is a playmaker on pick and rolls. Gafford is a big rebounder around the rim. I think it gives us a pretty good balance.”

Bradley Beal on his return to the court for the first time since February:

“It felt good. You know I’m always going to be hard on myself, be better with my turnovers, be better at closing out the game. I felt good, energy wise it was just good to be back on the floor. Didn’t really feel like a first game of the year. Just kind of felt like another game. It’s good to be able to get up and down, get off to a good start and we’re 1-0. Good way to start.”

Kristaps Porzingis on the imperfect play:

“I think we just had a bit of mental lapses in some moments in both things, some offensive plays, some defensively and I think a bit of turnovers. They got the crowd into it. We should’ve been a bit more consistent but it’s our first game so it’s completely normal. I’m glad it was actually interesting at the end. That’s going to give us for next game a bit more focus.”

Deni Avdija on his ankle injury:

“Couldn’t really tell. I saw the replay. I didn’t step on somebody it was myself just twisting it. Bad at the beginning but I had a great training staff that did a great job over here and I was actually ready for the last two minutes if they needed me. I was on the court so it’s good to know it’s not something serious.”