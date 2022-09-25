Washington Wizards Media Day 2022 Quotes Roundup

By: Michael Marzzacco

The Washington Wizards are back in action. On Friday the players addressed the media for the first time this season. Here’s the highlights of what each player had to say.

Corey Kispert

On feeling good to be back:

“Oh it’s just fun, man. It’s fun seeing everyone in the building every day. Catching up with guys… and most importantly building chemistry on the floor. Everybody’s played pick up, everybody’s played with everyone and the energy is high and the expectations are high too. It’s been really fun and I’m looking forward to a lot more competition and good times with this team.”

On the grind of an NBA season compared to college:

“It is a long, long season. There are so many opportunities and so many chances to make up for timing you feel like you lost or you have a bad game and, thankfully, you have 68 more to play. When I was in college and you lost a game you felt like the sky was falling a little bit. It was a really, really big deal. And you don’t want to take any losses lightly here but what I’m saying is there’s so many opportunities for you to improve and for you to make up ground. You just can’t get bogged down day to day. We have to continue to see the big picture, continue to move forward, and I’m going to definitely practice that a lot more this year and try to be more level headed than getting caught up in my highs and lows.”

Kristaps Porzingis

His outlook on the season:

“I think I’m a great fit next to Brad, Kuz, and I’m here to help win games. I want to win and I want to do what’s necessary to win and that’s it. I’m looking forward to this year. I’m looking forward to exceeding expectations and making some noise.”

On being an Eastern Conference underdog:

“Honestly I like it. I like it because if the expectations are here (raises his hand high) and you get there then okay you were supposed to get there. But the expectations are here (raises his hand midway) the rest of the world, not internally but the outside so we’re in a good position to exceed those expectations and prove everyone wrong and prove ourselves right. I enjoy being in that situation, I like being doubted and I think we’re in for a great year.”

Kyle Kuzma

On the team minicamp in LA:

“The highlight was going up and down for 2-3 but I think the most positive thing was everybody getting to know each other type of level of hanging out. Every night we had guys doing something together and that’s the most important thing. Playing on a championship team (with the Los Angeles Lakers) I remember everybody being together at all kinds of times through day and night. If we continue to build that type of chemistry and camaraderie I like our chances to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

On elevating his game this season:

“I think that’s just who I am because I believe on the basketball court I can do everything. For me, how to elevate my game is, the next step is, elevating others and making other players better. I’ve seen the best from LeBron James watching him, he may be better but he made one through 17 better. If you’re on the court with him, you’re gonna get easy looks, you’re gonna get platters. When I say platers I mean the ball is going to be right here. And that’s the type of player I want to be because I have that ability. I can make others feel good but also better themselves.”

Bradley Beal

On being there for John Wall after the passing of his mother:

“It was a tough time for John, for sure. I’m definitely happy that I was blessed by the lord to be there in that situation. He’s a real one. You never wish that on anybody and then me being there, I lost my grandma last November so I was kind of seeing what he went through for a year… That’s tough for anybody to grasp and understand. As a brother you can be there to support him, lift him up, pray for him, and just being there for him, He said it best, I didn’t say anything but honestly being there to help him for anything he needed, that’s what I was there for.”

More on being there for Wall:

“To have that experience myself a year and a half, almost two years later, it was like, I understand what that meant. Because I had my brothers, I had my family there, my support system, too. It’s important, man, we need each other. It’s important you have your support system, your family, your friends – everybody needs somebody in this life, I’m blessed that I can call John my brother and I continue to do so.”

Rui Hachimura

On what he is looking forward to doing with his teammates when they arrive in Tokyo, Japan:

“There’s a lot of things but I think I just want them to walk around the city. There’s a lot of people walking around. One thing I noticed is that people are very short but you can see by walking around that the view is different when you’re taller. That’s one thing I am looking forward to experience.”

On his offseason training:

“I was very focused on my mid range game… I was in the weight room a lot so I would be able to advance my spot, feel my body but nothing really new.”

Monte Morris

On adjusting to life in D.C.:

“The transition to this city has been amazing. RPM is a great restaurant. Just the new scene feels like a restart and a refresh so I’m excited to get things going.”

On his transition to the Wizards:

“The transition has been good. The players have taken me in which makes it easier with the transition. Wes (Unseld Jr.) being a head coach now and seeing an opportunity with us and being in this position in my career is definitely crazy. All the guys have told me to just be at home, play your game. We played pickup which has helped make the transition a lot easier.”

Will Barton

On playing for his hometown Wizards after growing up in Baltimore:

“It feels good. I’m very excited. My family will be able to see me on a regular basis… It’s been a dream of mine to one day in my career play for the Wizards and be close to home. Never knew it would really happen.”

On ticket requests from friends and family:

“I’ve been telling people listen man, if you want to come see the show you gotta buy a ticket. Whether it comes to your favorite artist or favorite team, I can’t be giving out tickets. It would put a hole in my pocket.”

Daniel Gafford

On his summer:

“My offseason was good. I had an event in my hometown that I got a chance to do. Got a jersey retired at my high school. It was a long time coming. Definitely grateful for that… I’m also a newlywed. I got married June 8. So wifey, if you’re watching this, make sure I don’t look bad… I did pretty much a lot this summer.”

On what he worked on over the offseason:

“Jump shots for sure and getting out of my comfort zone. There was times where I did take jumpers last year and I’ve gotten into positions where I just start taking them because I feel a lot more comfortable where I am now… and making opportunities to get baskets for myself and my teammates.”

Delon Wright:

On joining the Wizards:

“I’ve been here for about a week now. Love the city and learning more about the city and just interacting with fans and everybody that’s out here.”

On reuniting with his friend Kyle Kuzma:

“It’s been fun. He’s been kind of helping me speed up the process, getting to know people and learning the city… we’ve been hanging out and just trying to get acclimated with the team.”

Taj Gibson

On the 2022-23 roster:

“We got a lot of versatile guys. We got a lot of young guys and a lot of young talent. Even in the G league. The bright spot is you get to work out with them every day. You get to see the flaws even on days we have great games and practice. Just try to be a fixture and constantly try to provide that much encouragement. When guys tend to slack it’s usually when things don’t go their way. So far I think it’s been great. We push ourselves every day but at the same time we’re trying to get better. The East is getting better month by month so the best part is us coming in the summer. I think that was big.”

Deni Avdija

On Tommy Sheppard coming to watch him in international play:

“It’s always good to see the GM showing me support and believe in you because you can be the best player but you need somebody to get your back and I feel like he does a great job and makes me feel at home and I just come every day to the gym to try to get better. He does his job. I’m doing my job. Everybody’s happy.”

Johnny Davis

On his offseason since getting drafted:

“It was great to be out there and get a taste of what the NBA is like. Since then it’s just been being in the gym, getting familiar with my teammates and building that chemistry.”