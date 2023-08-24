Well I’m Glad That’s Over

Those are the Mets we’ve come to know and be depressed about.

Charlie Morton was just brilliant. He struck out 11 in seven innings and just gave up two hits and a walk. He hasn’t given up a run in his last three starts now, with two of them against the Mets. But this start was just sublime. Five of his 11 strikeouts were against Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. He had no-hit stuff and you can’t win agianst no-hit stuff.

Jose Quintana was great for five innings, but fell apart in the sixth as he and Phil Bickford combined to give up six runs in the sixth and that turned a competitive game into eating a quart of raspberry chocolate chip ice cream regretting my life choices. Speaking of regret …

DJ Stewart completely whiffs and lands on his face. pic.twitter.com/XG9hGd4fFh — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 24, 2023

Remember, Mets tickets are now buy one get one free. Please come.

At least Sean Reid-Foley came back from Tommy John surgery and pitched tonight for the first time in about a year. Welcome back, Sean. I’m sure we’ll see you in Syracuse soon for your efforts.

I almost wish Martino or Rosenthal had written something that infuriated me so I can give you another 500 words, but I’ve got nothing for this. Instead I will go about my merry way and be happy that the Mets have a night off tomorrow and that they don’t have to see the Braves anymore until 2024. Where’s my ice cream?

Today’s Hate List

Marcell Ozuna John Rocker Larry Jones Ozzie Albies Spencer Strider