Mets

Well I’m Glad That’s Over

Author image
metstradamus
Sports Editor
2 min read
AI Charlie Morton Sword

Those are the Mets we’ve come to know and be depressed about.

Charlie Morton was just brilliant. He struck out 11 in seven innings and just gave up two hits and a walk. He hasn’t given up a run in his last three starts now, with two of them against the Mets. But this start was just sublime. Five of his 11 strikeouts were against Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. He had no-hit stuff and you can’t win agianst no-hit stuff.

Jose Quintana was great for five innings, but fell apart in the sixth as he and Phil Bickford combined to give up six runs in the sixth and that turned a competitive game into eating a quart of raspberry chocolate chip ice cream regretting my life choices. Speaking of regret …

Remember, Mets tickets are now buy one get one free. Please come.

Ufc 211 Heart GIF by UFC - Find & Share on GIPHY

At least Sean Reid-Foley came back from Tommy John surgery and pitched tonight for the first time in about a year. Welcome back, Sean. I’m sure we’ll see you in Syracuse soon for your efforts.

I almost wish Martino or Rosenthal had written something that infuriated me so I can give you another 500 words, but I’ve got nothing for this. Instead I will go about my merry way and be happy that the Mets have a night off tomorrow and that they don’t have to see the Braves anymore until 2024. Where’s my ice cream?

Today’s Hate List

  1. Marcell Ozuna
  2. John Rocker
  3. Larry Jones
  4. Ozzie Albies
  5. Spencer Strider

 

Topics  
Mets
Author image

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

Related To Mets

Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

8/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Author image Mike Phillips  •  9h
Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Pete The Brewer?
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 23 2023
Mets
Rafael Ortega, New York Mets.
8/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 22 2023
Mets
DJ Stewart Bunt
Two Roads Diverged In Truist Park
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 21 2023
Mets
David Peterson, New York Mets
8/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 21 2023
Mets
LuisAngel Acuna
Minor League Mondays: LuisAngel Acuna Shows Off His Speed
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 21 2023
Mets
Cardinal Cookie 2
A Pavlovian Pennant Race
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top