We haven’t gotten to the Panic Room yet. That’s in the very back of the house. We’re in the Concern Room. The Concern room still has comfortable couches and snacks. But the snacks are kinda bland and the couches were scratched by the house cat.

There is concern, even if there’s no real reason to panic. Chris Bassitt pitched to a 6.35 ERA in his last four starts (one good start, two very mediocre starts, and one horrific start against the Giants), and giving up six earned runs in 3 and 1/3 against the Padres on Wednesday for the Mets second straight blowout loss certainly doesn’t help that. It’s odd that of all the starters to work while Max Scherzer has been out, Bassitt has been the shakiest. But even if Bassitt was stellar, the Mets offense probably wouldn’t have woken up the the extent where it would have helped him. With Pete Alonso and Starling Marte out tonight (thankfully it doesn’t seem like either one will hit the IL so keep those prayer circles trending)

None of this in itself is particularly panic inducing. The Mets have gone 3-4 against two of the highest quality teams in the National League. (I called the Dodgers the best team in baseball the other day and I got a “what about the Yankees” which tells me that either I have to be more general in my descriptions or that I need new friends.) This is without three of their top pitchers for the entire trip, and two of their top position players for practically the last two games. These are stretches that all teams go through and the Mets are no different because this isn’t 1986 and the 1986 Mets aren’t walking through that door. The good news is that they have the Angels coming up who are struggling (though that means they might be overdue), and more importantly the Angels series is sandwiched by two days off which they desperately need.

The concerning part is that not only are the Braves and Phillies white hot, but their schedule is probably easier than some of the schedules that the SEC played this season. Atlanta has won seven straight against the Diamondbacks (one game), the Rockies and the Athletics, and coming up they’re at home against Pittsburgh, then six on the road in Washington and Wrigley Field before returning home to play the Giants. The Phillies meanwhile are still wafting in that new manager smell and they’ve won six straight against the Giants, Angels, and Brewers. The Phillies have one more game in Milwaukee, and then get this: They have three at home against Arizona, three at home against the Marlins, five in Washington and two in Texas before they reach some semblance of tough competition, facing the Padres for four in San Diego before returning home against the Braves and Cardinals. Now if the Phillies’ bad defense and wonky bullpen catches up to them, it doesn’t matter who they play. But if Rob Thompson’s middle name is Jack McKeon then we’re all in trouble.

So while I truly believe the Mets will be fine at the end of this tough stretch at the end of the month, the question will be how much of this lead that they’ve built will melt away because the Braves and Phillies have reached the creamy middle of their schedule? Let’s just say that Pete, Starling, Tylor, Max and Jacob can’t get back soon enough.

May players, fans, and bloggers alike enjoy the day off.

Today’s Hate List

1. Jurickson Profar

2. Sean Manaea

3. Jake Cronenworth

4. Everth Cabrera

5. Justin Maxwell