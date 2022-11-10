Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has had a historical title reign.

He has had the Universal Championship for over 800 days and the WWE Title for over 200 days.

With the bloodline by his side, Reigns’ undisputed title reign is historic.

By his side are the Usos (Jey and Jimmy), Solo Sikoa, honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, and the wise man Paul Heyman.

The bloodline has been the most dominant faction in all of wrestling. They will go down as one of the very best factions in wrestling history.

Below, we will discuss Reigns and the bloodline’s dominance over WWE and who will finally dethrone Reigns.

Roman Reigns And The Bloodline’s Dominance Over WWE

Roman Reigns attacked Universal Champion The Fiend and Braun Stroman after their match at SummerSlam 2020.

He then aligned himself with Paul Heyman and won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback on August 30, 2020.

Since then, Reigns has held on to the Universal Championship.

At WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022, Roman Reigns would put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar, who put his WWE Championship on the line.

Reigns would defeat Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jey and Jimmy Uso aligned themselves with Roman Reigns on the July 9, 2021 episode of SmackDown.

The Usos would win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Money In The Bank on July 18, 2021.

On the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown, the Uso’s put their SmackDown tag titles on the line against RK-Bro, who put their Raw Tag Team Titles on the line.

The Uso’s would win the match and become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The titles still remain on Reigns and the Uso’s.

Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster by helping Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash At The Castle against Drew McIntyre.

Sikoa joined dominant faction.

Sami Zayn was trying to get the approval of Roman Reigns and the Uso’s.

It began on the April 22, 2022 SmackDown episode.

On the May 27, 2022 episode of SmackDown, after helping the group on a couple of occasions, Zayn was deemed an “Honorary Uce” and became an associate.

Zayn has done an excellent job this year and performing some of his best work ever.

Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns

Somebody will eventually have to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

There are three strong candidates who can defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes

The Rock

Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes

BetOnline has Cody Rhodes as the odds on favorite to win the WWE 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Rhodes is a -115 favorite to win the match.

This will give Rhodes a title shot against Roman Reigns.

Rhodes is currently out with an injury but he is expected to make his return at the Royal Rumble.

Coming back from injury, Rhodes is the strongest contender to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Rock

Yes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a strong contender to defeat Roman Reigns.

All the rumors indicate Rock will battle Reigns at the main event at WrestleMania.

It is all but confirmed by WWE.

BetOnline also lists The Rock as the second favorite to win the Royal Rumble at +575 odds.

While it may not be likely The Rock will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he is certainly a contender.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a history as they were once part of the faction “The Shield”.

Rollins is the face of Monday Night Raw and the second top guy in WWE after Reigns.

Reigns retained his Universal Title against Rollins back at Royal Rumble 2022 but it was via disqualification.

The Tribal Chief refused to break his guillotine choke after Rollins’ hand fell on the bottom rope. The referee counted to five before calling for the bell.

This could have been to set up in the future where Rollins states Reigns never actually defeated him.

Given this and Rollins is the second top guy in WWE, he makes for a strong contender to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.