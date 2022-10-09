Wild Card Game 3 Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The stage has been set for an epic night of baseball at Citi Field. The New York Mets (1-1) avoided elimination with a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres (1-1) that saw a gutty performance from Jacob deGrom and an early appearance from Edwin Diaz, who racked up five critical outs in the seventh and eighth innings. Now all that stands between both teams and a trip to the National League Division Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers is a victory tonight in Game 3. First pitch for the final game of the Wild Card series is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt was hammered in his final start of the regular season, giving up four runs in 2.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Sunday to suffer his ninth loss of the season and essentially eliminate the Mets from the National League East race. The Padres will counter with righty Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA). Musgrove wrapped up his regular season on a strong note, tossing six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Padres went on to win 7-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: