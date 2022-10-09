Wild Card Game 3 Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The stage has been set for an epic night of baseball at Citi Field. The New York Mets (1-1) avoided elimination with a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres (1-1) that saw a gutty performance from Jacob deGrom and an early appearance from Edwin Diaz, who racked up five critical outs in the seventh and eighth innings. Now all that stands between both teams and a trip to the National League Division Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers is a victory tonight in Game 3. First pitch for the final game of the Wild Card series is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt was hammered in his final start of the regular season, giving up four runs in 2.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Sunday to suffer his ninth loss of the season and essentially eliminate the Mets from the National League East race. The Padres will counter with righty Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA). Musgrove wrapped up his regular season on a strong note, tossing six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Padres went on to win 7-4.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Bassitt is 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA in two starts against the Padres this season.
Musgrove faced the Mets in New York on July 24, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his third loss of the season.
Bassitt is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two career postseason starts, both of which came in 2020 as a member of the Oakland A’s.
Musgrove is 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA in seven career postseason appearances, all of which came out of the bullpen for the Houston Astros in 2017.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup with a righty on the mound. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
Josh Bell (2 for 5, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Jake Cronenworth (2 for 6, 2B, 2 RBI), Wil Myers (1 for 3, 2B, RBI), Jurickson Profar (2 for 5, 2 RBI) and Juan Soto (2 for 3) have good numbers against Bassitt.
Pete Alonso (3 for 8, HR, 3 RBI), Luis Guillorme (2 for 7), Francisco Lindor (6 for 17, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Starling Marte (3 for 9) have done well against Musgrove in the past.