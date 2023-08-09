During the early stages of tonight’s game, Gary, Keith and Ron were discussing how they had to attend an advance screening of the SNY documentary on their 18 years together, and that they didn’t get to prepare for tonight’s game the way they usually do. Keith even went so far as to say that they were “winging it.”

First off, GKR winging it are still better than half the broadcast teams in baseball. Second, the Mets trotting out lineups with Abraham Almonte, Danny Ortega, Danny Mendick and Jonathan Arauz only means that they’re winging it too. So why doesn’t everyone just wing it?

Pete Alonso hit a two run HR in the first to give the Mets a 2-0 lead four batters into the game. The Mets got four hits since. And while Cookie Carrasco pitched well in five innings, the Cubs were able to tie the game off of him, and four innings of the Mets bullpen is like watching the Russian Roulette scene in The Deer Hunter. Someone is going to be Christopher Walken. Would it be Phil Bickford? Josh Walker? Drew Smith? Grant Hartwig? Jimmy Yacabonis? Braden Looper?

Tonight it was Smith, doing what he does worst as he gave up a solo HR to Mike Tauchman in the 8th to give the Cubs the lead for good. The Mets had the middle of the order come up in the ninth to try to tie the game, and Francisco Lindor led off the inning with a single. With one out and Daniel Vogelbach up, this exchange took place …

Yeah, blessing and a curse. Even on a pitch that was up, Vogelbach somehow … and this was a hell of a feat … grounded into a double play. It was the most amazing feat of the game, which isn’t saying a whole hell of a lot but it somehow makes a boring 3-2 loss … well, still boring.

Today’s Hate List

Ramon DeJesus

For those who didn’t watch, Alonso’s first inning home run was originally a double. Replay showed, quite conclusively, that the umpires blew the call and it was a home run. Because I’m assuming that they showed it on the scoreboard that’s the size of the Whitestone Bridge, Alonso decided he was going to finish his trot.

But the third base upire, DeJesus, has more rules than the Chicago White Sox.

Pete started the rest of his home run trot before the call was overturned and got sent back to secnd base by umpire Ramon DeJesus 😂 pic.twitter.com/w5AZwIq9uN — SNY (@SNYtv) August 8, 2023

That’ll teach him, Ramon.