Mets

Winging It

Author image
metstradamus
Sports Editor
2 min read
AI Bears eat cookies

During the early stages of tonight’s game, Gary, Keith and Ron were discussing how they had to attend an advance screening of the SNY documentary on their 18 years together, and that they didn’t get to prepare for tonight’s game the way they usually do. Keith even went so far as to say that they were “winging it.”

First off, GKR winging it are still better than half the broadcast teams in baseball. Second, the Mets trotting out lineups with Abraham Almonte, Danny Ortega, Danny Mendick and Jonathan Arauz only means that they’re winging it too. So why doesn’t everyone just wing it?

Pete Alonso hit a two run HR in the first to give the Mets a 2-0 lead four batters into the game. The Mets got four hits since. And while Cookie Carrasco pitched well in five innings, the Cubs were able to tie the game off of him, and four innings of the Mets bullpen is like watching the Russian Roulette scene in The Deer Hunter. Someone is going to be Christopher Walken. Would it be Phil Bickford? Josh Walker? Drew Smith? Grant Hartwig? Jimmy Yacabonis? Braden Looper?

Tonight it was Smith, doing what he does worst as he gave up a solo HR to Mike Tauchman in the 8th to give the Cubs the lead for good. The Mets had the middle of the order come up in the ninth to try to tie the game, and Francisco Lindor led off the inning with a single. With one out and Daniel Vogelbach up, this exchange took place …

Winging It

Yeah, blessing and a curse. Even on a pitch that was up, Vogelbach somehow … and this was a hell of a feat … grounded into a double play. It was the most amazing feat of the game, which isn’t saying a whole hell of a lot but it somehow makes a boring 3-2 loss … well, still boring.

Today’s Hate List

Ramon DeJesus

For those who didn’t watch, Alonso’s first inning home run was originally a double. Replay showed, quite conclusively, that the umpires blew the call and it was a home run. Because I’m assuming that they showed it on the scoreboard that’s the size of the Whitestone Bridge, Alonso decided he was going to finish his trot.

But the third base upire, DeJesus, has more rules than the Chicago White Sox.

That’ll teach him, Ramon.

Topics  
Mets
Author image

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

Related To Mets

Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

8/8/23 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Author image Mike Phillips  •  8h
Mets
Senga Rain
Mets Draped In Rain, But Not Humiliation
Author image metstradamus  •  22h
Mets
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
8/7/23 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 7 2023
Mets
Marco Vargas
Minor League Mondays: Marco Vargas Off To Solid Start In FCL
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 7 2023
Mets
AI Orioles Adley Rutschman as child
Don’t Kill Ronny’s Soul
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 7 2023
Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets, Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles.
8/6/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 6 2023
Mets
AI Anthony Santander
Well, He Didn’t Walk Anybody
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top