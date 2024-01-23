WWE Signs 10-Year $5 Billion Deal With Netflix To Air Raw

WWE Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic television show of all time.

Now, with Raw inking a massive 10-year $5 Billion deal with Netflix, this will be the first time in the 31 years of Raw’s existence that it will be moving from linear TV to streaming.

Many historical moments have been created on Raw.

Raw has been on Monday nights for 31 years but Netflix has not confirmed whether Raw will remain on Monday night or change to Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid battling Monday Night Football.

Along with the announcement of Raw moving to Netflix in January 2025, it was announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has joined the board of directors for TKO Group, the company that owns WWE and UFC.

Below, we will discuss WWE’s deal with Netflix and The Rock joining the board of directors for TKO Group.

WWE Inks New Deal For Raw With Netflix

WWE announced they have signed a 10-year $5 Billion deal with Netflix to air Raw starting in January 2025.

WWE Raw is coming to Netflix! Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long! https://t.co/SOSACjfp7w pic.twitter.com/lTdSXMep9K — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

USA Network currently airs Raw but the deal ends in October, so WWE will need to figure out how to air Raw from October-January.

Included in the deal, Netflix will have the option to exit the deal after five years or extend it for another decade.

Netflix will air Raw globally and will start with exclusive rights to the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America.

The streaming service will also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S., including “Smackdown” and “NXT” as well as WWE’s biggest PPVs, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble.

TKO, which now is the parent company of WWE, getting a deal with Netflix brings WWE to approximately 250 million global subscribers.

WWE President Nick Khan has had Netflix on his radar as a potential landing spot for Raw for years.

This is a massive deal and win for both WWE and Netflix.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Joins Board Of Directors For TKO Group

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the actor, former WWE star, and most followed American man on social media platforms in the world, was appointed Tuesday to the board of directors of TKO Group, the publicly traded company that owns the WWE.

The Rock is one of the best of all time in WWE and is the most famous person in the world.

In addition to his new position on the board, he has been granted full ownership of “The Rock” trademark, which had been owned by WWE.

Johnson has signed a new services and merchandising agreement with WWE “that provides for his promotional, licensing, and other services,” per a release.

Earlier this month, The Rock teased a possible match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns in an appearance on WWE Raw.

The potential match could occur at WrestleMania 40 in April in Philadelphia, PA.

The Rock joining the TKO Group board of directors is an exciting time for the WWE and WWE fans.