The XFL will attempt to restart this weekend, as the league kicks off its 2023 season on Saturday afternoon.

There will be several former NFL coaches and players in action this season, which should bring an added element of excitement to the league.

Vic Beasley, Martavius Bryant, and Josh Gordon are among the notable NFL players that were drafted to XFL rosters in November. Meanwhile, Wade Phillips, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, and Hines Ward will be some of the familiar names patrolling the sidelines for NFL fans.

Scroll down to learn more about the XFL teams, coaches, and championship contenders.

XFL 2023 Coaches

Arlington: Bob Stoops

D.C.: Reggie Barlow

Houston: Wade Phillips

Orlando: Terrell Buckley

San Antonio: Hines Ward

Seattle: Jim Haslett

St. Louis: Anthony Becht

Vegas: Rod Woodson

Former NFL Players on XFL Teams in 2023

WR Geronimo Allison (Vegas)

LB Vic Beasley (Vegas)

WR Martavis Bryant (Vegas)

QB Ben DiNucci (Seattle)

WR Josh Gordon (Seattle)

QB Kyle Sloter (Arlington)

DB Will Hill (Arlington)

P Marquette King (Arlington)

QB Paxton Lynch (Orlando)

WR Eli Rogers (Orlando)

DB Matt Elam (Orlando)

QB A.J. McCarron (St. Louis)

DL Caraun Reid (D.C.)

P Brad Wing (San Antonio)

XFL Teams & Championship Contenders

The XFL Draft was held in November.

Former NFL stars Vic Beasley, Martavis Bryant, Kalen Ballage, Cody Latimer and PJ Hall were among the players selected, along with quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Ben DiNucci.

There will also be a few familiar names on the sidelines, including Wade Phillips, Jim Haslett, and Hines Ward.

Below, we’ll go over some of the XFL championship contenders.

Houston Roughnecks (+375)

After going 5-0 during the regular season in 2020, the Roughnecks are expected to have one of the better XFL rosters once again this year. In the XFL season, Houston lit up the league with PJ Walker under center, averaging 31.6 points per game in five games before the season was canceled.

Led by former NFL head coach Wade Phillips, the Roughnecks have a trio of talented starters under center in Cole McDonald, Brandon Silvers, and Kaleb Eleby lined up for 2023.

Brandon Silvers is expected to be the Week 1 starter but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Eleby rise up the depth chart as the season wears on.

Eleby had a storied career at Western Michigan University. In his final two years at the program, he threw for 41 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while adding 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Seattle Dragons

Seattle will play its home games at Lumen Field, which should give the Dragons a considerable home field advantage compared to other XFL stadiums.

Former NFL coach Jim Haslett will be in charge in Seattle, which is expected to have one of the strongest offenses in the league.

Former NFL quarterback Ben DiNucci is expected to be the starting quarterback on Saturday.

The last time DiNucci started a game was 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys. The seventh-round pick out of James Madison was serviceable in emergency duty, throwing for 189 yards in a 23-9 loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles. According to reports, he’s hoping to use his time in the NFL to showcase his talent to NFL teams.

With several playmakers around him on offense, DiNucci should have plenty of opportunities to do so. He will be joined in the backfield by dynamic running back Morgan Ellison, along with former Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Together, the trio is expected to form one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2023.

St. Louis Battlehawks

Anthony Becht will be patrolling the sidelines for the Sea Dragons in 2023.

Former back-to-back National Champion AJ McCarron will start under center for the Battlehawks in 2023.

Becht wanted McCarron on his team and was reportedly instrumental in luring the former NFL QB to the XFL.

He will be joined in the backfield by former Duke running back Mateo Durant. Austin Proehl, George Campbell, and Steven Mitchell are expected to be among his top targets on the outside.