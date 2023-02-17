News

XFL 2023: Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks For All 8 Teams

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
XFL 2023: Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks For All 8 Teams

Spring football is back as the 2023 XFL season will kick off on Saturday.

Eight teams will battle for a chance to win the 2023 XFL Championship.

At least three former NFL quarterbacks will be starting in Week 1 of the 2023 season: Ben DiNucci, AJ McCarron, and Paxton Lynch.

Scroll down to find out the starting quarterbacks for all eight XFL teams in 2023.

XFL Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks

Since the XFL hasn’t played a game since the 2020 season, there are several unknowns heading into Week 1.

However, some of the position battles have already started to sort themselves out, especially at the quarterback position.

In Houston, quarterback Brandon Silvers beat out Cole McDonald and Kaleb Eleby for the starting job. Silvers will be tasked with reviving an offense that led the XFL in scoring in 2020, averaging 31.6 points per game through five contests.

Meanwhile, AJ McCarron will start in St. Louis while Ben Di Nucci earned the starting nod in Seattle. With NFL-caliber signal-callers under center, both teams are expected to be among top contenders in the XFL this year.

An XFL fan favorite from the 2020 season, Jordan Ta’amu is back as the starter for DC. Drew Pitt will start for Arlington while former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB Jack Coan will get the starting nod in San Antonio.

Luis Perez beat out former Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Brett Hundley for the starting job in Las Vegas. Perez will have the luxury of throwing to former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Martavius Bryant, who is expected to be one of the league’s top wide receivers in 2023.

Drew Plitt will start for Bob Stoops in Arlington while another former NFL QB, Paxton Lynch, will be the starter in Orlando,

Check out the starting quarterbacks for each XFL team below.

Starting QB

Team

Brandon Silvers

 Houston Roughnecks
A.J. McCarron

St. Louis Battlehawks

Ben DiNucci

 Seattle Sea Dragons
Drew Plitt

Arlington Renegades

Jordan Ta’amu

 D.C. Defenders
Jack Coan

San Antonio Brahmas

Luis Perez

 Las Vegas Vipers
Paxton Lynch

Orlando Guardians

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

News
XFL 2023 Teams, Coaches, NFL Players and Championship Contenders

XFL 2023 Teams, Coaches, NFL Players and Championship Contenders

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  36min
News
2023 XFL Odds, Teams, and Championship Contenders
2023 XFL Odds, Teams, and Championship Contenders
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  40min
News
Super Bowl trenches (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Delaware | DE Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
News
Philadelphia Eagles
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alabama – Top AL Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
News
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Pennsylvania – Top PA Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
News
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oklahoma – Top OK Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Feb 12 2023
News
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
AJ Brown Player Props | Best Super Bowl 2023 Player Prop Bets
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top