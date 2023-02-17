XFL 2023: Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks For All 8 Teams

Spring football is back as the 2023 XFL season will kick off on Saturday.

Eight teams will battle for a chance to win the 2023 XFL Championship.

At least three former NFL quarterbacks will be starting in Week 1 of the 2023 season: Ben DiNucci, AJ McCarron, and Paxton Lynch.

Scroll down to find out the starting quarterbacks for all eight XFL teams in 2023.

XFL Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks

Since the XFL hasn’t played a game since the 2020 season, there are several unknowns heading into Week 1.

However, some of the position battles have already started to sort themselves out, especially at the quarterback position.

In Houston, quarterback Brandon Silvers beat out Cole McDonald and Kaleb Eleby for the starting job. Silvers will be tasked with reviving an offense that led the XFL in scoring in 2020, averaging 31.6 points per game through five contests.

Meanwhile, AJ McCarron will start in St. Louis while Ben Di Nucci earned the starting nod in Seattle. With NFL-caliber signal-callers under center, both teams are expected to be among top contenders in the XFL this year.

An XFL fan favorite from the 2020 season, Jordan Ta’amu is back as the starter for DC. Drew Pitt will start for Arlington while former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB Jack Coan will get the starting nod in San Antonio.

Luis Perez beat out former Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Brett Hundley for the starting job in Las Vegas. Perez will have the luxury of throwing to former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Martavius Bryant, who is expected to be one of the league’s top wide receivers in 2023.

Drew Plitt will start for Bob Stoops in Arlington while another former NFL QB, Paxton Lynch, will be the starter in Orlando,

Check out the starting quarterbacks for each XFL team below.