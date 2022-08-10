You Oughta Know

The Mets finished off their sweep of the Reds with a very relaxing 10-2 victory. Francisco Lindor tied the Mets’ record for RBI by a shortstop. Tyler Naquin smacked a homer. Daniel Vogelbach had a two run double. Pete Alonso had three hits. Taijuan Walker bounced back nicely from his Atlanta disaster. Mark Canha was caught on camera yelling again. The Mets are 14-2 in their last 16. I don’t see a downside right now, and I’m not going to look too hard for one.

The Mets have 13 games coming up against the Phillies, Braves, and Yankees. This is going to work the same as the stretch in June. That takes you into late August and early September when you can safely say that if they can just tread water against these three teams, they’ll be home. But even though I’m being conservative and talking about ‘treading water”, keep this in mind: The Mets against those three teams this season … 19-7. Now understand that the Phillies have improved since the last time the Mets faced them: They have Brandon Marsh, who can actually play the outfield. Bryson Stott is blossoming into what they hoped Mickey Moniak would be. They no longer have Odubel Herrera and Jeurys Familia, which in and of itself is an improvment. And the games against Atlanta and New York (AL) will be in the other ballparks, one of which Chip Caray is hoping they’ll “show us how to do the chop”. I get it.

But … 19-7! That’s 2-0 against the Bronx, 8-4 against the defending champs, and 9-3 against the team Keith Hernandez doesn’t like to watch play. They’re not just treading water. They’re beating the tar out of these teams. They have five professional starters who are doing things in the 2-5 slots that we expected from messrs Syndergaard, Matz, Harvey and Wheeler on a regular basis. They have a lineup that has scored no less than five runs a gane since August 2nd, when everyone was crying about Willson Contreras.

Let me remind you again: 19-7!!!!!!!!!!! Treading water, meaning going 7-6 against these teams should be the equivalent of walking across the Boston Common Frog Pond. Nothing against anybody, but … 19-7! We’re good!!!

These seasons come once in a blue moon. Enjoy it. Don’t be scared of success. You’ll find it suits you well.

Today’s Hate List