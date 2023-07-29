Your Win Is A Thin Disguise

Pete Alonso seems to be over that month long odyssey that he was on since getting hit by Charlie Morton in the wrist. It was almost as if he was in that hallucination scene in Beavis And Butthead Do America that was scored and designed by Rob Zombie.

Yes, that was Pete Alonso’s month. (And yes, I’m your beacon of culture.)

Nowadays, Pete Alonso isn’t overswinging, he’s making pitchers work, and he’s smashing the ball the other way along with hitting them 453 feet.

A LONG three-run home run for Pete Alonso! pic.twitter.com/myIU0EzwQd — SNY (@SNYtv) July 29, 2023

2nd homer of the night for Pete Alonso and his 30th of the season! pic.twitter.com/ECxqcxdDzd — SNY (@SNYtv) July 29, 2023

Alonso second two HR/5 RBI game in four days propelled the Mets to a 5-1 vicroty over Washington on Friday night. Max Scherzer also chipped in with seven innings of one run ball (a homer by Luis Garcia), in which he told his slider to get bent, only throwing it ten times out of 103 pitches (six to Lane Thomas and four to Alex Call, which is … odd.) But it’s what he said after the game that will garner the most interest.

Was Max Scherzer caught off guard by the Mets trading David Robertson yesterday? "I mean, look where we're at in the standings. Our record is our record" pic.twitter.com/xzBbR28lNt — SNY (@SNYtv) July 29, 2023

Max Scherzer when asked if there's time for a run to still be made: "Probably got to have a conversation with the front office. You traded our closer away. A bunch of people are going to have to have conversations with the front office" pic.twitter.com/KD2uPKhhEl — SNY (@SNYtv) July 29, 2023

It’s a great dichotomy of Max Scherzer, second in contrast only to his eyes. He understands that the Mets’ record is what caused this, but then says that he and others will want to have conversations with the front office about the direction of the team. The fact that Steve Cohen spent eleventy billion dollars on this team should be hint enough what direction he wants to go in, and throwing good money to fix bad isn’t a great strategy. So the answers that any of these players get should be obvious. The Mets want to win. And they’ll want to win next year.

But this season is toast. Robertson had to go and bring back some possible future assets. Lottery tickets. And I’m sure on some level Max knows that. I’m also sure that the correct answer from Max was partially hidden because he doesn’t need to reveal too much to the media and make his life untenable by creating drama by telling the truth. It’ll be what it’ll be. Max is a smart guy. I’m sure he understands that behind his lyin’ two toned eyes. (Rest in peace, Randy Meisner.)

Today’s Hate List

Max Scherzer’s Slider Lane Thomas Alex Call MacKenzie Gore Jimmy Cordero