By: Jeff Fox | May 26, 2018

Darren Till Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves – May 30/15 – W (de Oliveira) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Holohan vs Smolka – Oct 24/15 – D (Dalby) – $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Ayari) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Velickovic) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – W (Cerrone) – $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

Total career earnings: $226,000