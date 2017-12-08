Brian Ortega Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – NC (De La Torre) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – W (Tavares) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Brandao) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Guida) – $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Moicano) – $104,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $265,500