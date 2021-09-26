UFC 266 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

He took a beating in his long-awaited return to the cage, but at least Nick Diaz was well paid.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Nick Diaz: $516,000 ($500,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkanovski: $442,000 ($400,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Valentina Shevchenko: $392,000 ($350,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Robbie Lawler: $321,000 ($200,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Ortega: $282,000 ($250,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker: $226,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $211,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jesssica Andrade: $156,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy: $132,000 ($100,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Moraes: $126,000 ($120,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $96,000 ($90,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $70,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Daukaus: $68,500 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo: $66,000 ($60,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $63,000 ($52,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jalin Turner: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $48,000 ($42,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Taila Santos: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matthew Semelsberger: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Pearce: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omar Morales: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nick Maximov: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Uros Medic: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Brundage: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Sano Jr.: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)