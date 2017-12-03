It’s no secret that Bills Mafia marches to the beat of a different drummer.

Games at Orchard Park often feature questionable decisions from fans before, during and after games, and Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Patriots at New Era Field was no different. A sex object was thrown onto the field at one point during the game, which really is something Bills fans should have just left at home.

🚨 DILDO ON THE FIELD IN BUFFALO ALERT🚨 pic.twitter.com/4ZromQJR0W — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 3, 2017

The Bills took no chances when it came to disposing of the sex object, either, electing to use security, sheriffs and a Haz Mat crew to clean up the mess.

There is a group of sheriffs, security and Haz Mat gathered near wall behind Patriots sideline after cylindrical object was thrown on field in third quarter. It was kicked off Field and to wall by ball boys. pic.twitter.com/8b4aFVIl6o — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 3, 2017

The Haz Mat crew appeared to wrap the cylindrical, beige-colored object in a towel before leaving for the tunnel. https://t.co/TIu7gQKOLr — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 3, 2017

We have to wonder what Danny Amendola was thinking when he walked by the item just laying there on the field.