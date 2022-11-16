The Sports Daily

Novak Djokovic Has Visa Ban Overturned Ahead Of Australian Open

Kyle Curran
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open
Novak Djokovic is finally allowed to play in the Australian Open, after the Australian government overturned his visa ban. 

The Serbian tennis player was detained in January ahead of the Open after he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This led to him being deported from the country 10 days after his arrival.

Australia has had some of the toughest Covid-19 restrictions over the pandemic, and required anyone entering the country to be fully vaccinated unless they had a valid medical exemption.

Djokovic arrived, and didn’t meet the requirements for entry which led to his visa being cancelled, and he was automatically banned from entering the country for three years. Many believe this decison was a farce, and are glad to see Novak being allowed back in the country.

However, there’s been a new government come in to power since the fiasco, and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has overturned the ban, and is set to grant Djokovic a visa.

