Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 20/21

May 25, 2018; London, UK; Michael Page (red gloves) enters the arena before the against fight David Rickels (blue gloves) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 360.5
2 3 Yaroslav Amosov 214
3 2 Neiman Gracie 190
4 6 Michael Page 148
5 5 Benson Henderson 126
6 8 Aviv Gozali 100
7 7 Logan Storley 91
8 9 Oliver Enkamp 84
9 27 Jason Jackson 78.5
10 11 Joey Davis 68
11 10 Kemran Lachinov 65.5
12 13 Derek Anderson 61
13 14 Robson Gracie Jr 60
14 15 Curtis Millender 57
15 NR Billy Goff 54.5
16 NR Shamil Nikaev 50
17 16 Raymond Daniels 47.5
18 17 Kastriot Xhema 40
19 18 Sabah Homasi 38.5
20 20 Killys Mota 36
21 21 Lewis Long 34
21 21 Simon Smotritsky 34
23 23 Walter Gahadza 32.5
24 24 Jake Smith 32
25 26 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5
26 27 Moses Murrietta 27
27 25 Khonry Gracie 26.5
28 29 Kiefer Crosbie 26
29 31 David Pacheco 22.5
30 32 Jordan Mein 22
31 44 Roman Faraldo 20
32 33 Stefano Paterno 18
33 35 Aaron Chalmers 16
33 33 Mark Lemminger 16
35 36 Kyle Crutchmer 13
36 38 Albert Gonzales 10
36 37 Pat Casey 10
38 39 Constantin Gnusariov 9.5
38 44 Jaleel Willis 9.5
40 41 Alan Omer 5
41 43 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 3.5
42 44 Bobby Lee 0
42 44 Bobby Voelker 0
42 44 Giovanni Melillo 0
42 44 Kywan Gracie 0
42 44 Ross Houston 0
42 44 Scott Futrell 0


Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

 

