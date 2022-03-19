Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks 3/19/21 @ 1:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (35-20-4) 74pts 3rd in the Central

3.68 Goals For Per Game (3rd in the NHL)

3.24 Goals Against Per Game (22nd in the NHL)

20.1% Power Play (17th in the NHL)

75.8% Penalty Kill (25th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 32G 43A = 75pts

2. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 19G 42A = 61pts

3. #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 20G 34A = 54pts

4. #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 24G 21A = 45pts

5. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 19G 13A = 32pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 100 PIMs

2. #21 Brandon Duhaime ~ 80 PIMs

3. #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 61 PIMs

Top Goaltenders:

1. #33 Cam Talbot (23-12-1) 2.98GAA .907SV% 1SO

2. #34 Kaapo Kahkonen (12-8-3) 2.87GAA .910SV%

Vs.

Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9) 53pts 7th in the Central

2.61 Goals For Per Game (28th in the NHL)

3.41 Goals Against Per Game (24th in the NHL)

20.1% Power Play (18th in the NHL)

76.1% Penalty Kill (23rd in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #88 Patrick Kane ~ 19G 49A = 68pts

2. #12 Alex DeBrincat ~ 34G 21A = 55pts

3. #4 Seth Jones ~ 3G 36A = 39pts

4. #17 Dylan Strome ~ 16G 16A = 32pts

5. #18 Jonathan Toews ~ 7G 17A = 24pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #77 Kirby Dach ~ 39 PIMs

2. #22 Ryan Carpenter ~ 34 PIMs

3. #19 Jonathan Toews ~ 29 PIMs

Top Goaltenders:

1. #29 Marc-Andre Fleury (19-20-5) 2.90GAA .909SV% 4SO

2. #32 Kevin Lankinen (3-7-4) 3.60GAA .885SV%

Lines:

Chicago Blackhawks

DeBrincat~D. Strome~P. Kane

Kubalik~J. Toews~Dach

Lafferty~Carpenter~Entwistle

Stillman~Kurashev~Borgstrom

DeHaan~S. Jones

McCabe~Jones

A. Vlasic~Gustafsson

Fleury

Lankinen

Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov~Hartman~Zuccarello

Fiala~F. Gaudreau~Boldy

Greenway~Eriksson Ek~M. Foligno

Duhaime~Sturm~Bjugstad

Brodin~Dumba

Goligoski~Spurgeon

Merrill~Kulikov

Talbot

Kahkonen

There are few things in life that give me as much joy, but to see the Chicago Blackhawks where they are in the standings. Typing up the stats this morning put such a smile on my face, that I couldn’t but start the day in a good mood. And the crazy part, is that I haven’t even had my coffee yet this morning. Hopefully, I will rectify that lack of caffeine soon, but first I must finish this task. I don’t know about you, but sometimes being an adult is no fun. However, let’s stick with my child-like glee for now.

I think we need to look at a bunch of numbers. Firstly, let’s look at scoring. While the Blackhawks still have quite a few familiar names, they’re just not scoring like they used to. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time the Blackhawks were so low in the standings when it comes to Goals For Per game. Right now, Chicago is in 28th place when it comes to that particular stat. I, like so many fans across the league, have become so accustomed to that number being much higher, that I think it’s shocking when you see the truth. It should come as no surprise, but Minnesota will still need to keep an eye on Patrick Kane, as he’s still putting up offensive numbers for Chicago.

Secondly, the Blackhawks aren’t shutting down their opposition like they were during their glory days either. Now I’m not sure if Chicago was truly gifted in their defensive game or if they just used their mystique as a true contender for scaring the opposition into not scoring. Chicago was really good at the mental game, and they definitely used it to their advantage. The Wild definitely fell into that trap, but things appear to be different now. As far as Goals Against Per Game goes, I think it’s more a team effort than a goaltending one. Because even though Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t at the top of his game, he’s still decent enough. I almost feel guilty saying this, but I would welcome him to the Wild roster at this time.

Thirdly, Chicago’s special teams are not great either. While their power play is middle of the pack along with the Wild’s, their penalty kill is abysmal. You know, much like Minnesota’s. However, I think one reason the Blackhawks have the slightly better penalty kill, is simply due to the fact that they take far fewer penalties in the first place. Minnesota has 629 Penalty Minutes, while Chicago has 509 Penalty Minutes. I wish there was a simple stat sheet at NHL.com that simply showed the number of goals scored by opposition while down a skater, but alas that it not to be. It just feels like considering the number of chances Minnesota gives their opposition, it comes as no surprise that Minnesota’s penalty kill is at it is.

I kind of joked in the preview for the last game against Boston that a win could serve as a re-start to the season like it did the last time. So Minnesota got that win, but now hopefully they can build on that with another win against the Blackhawks. If tonight’s game was earlier in the season, I would almost wager that this was a sure win, but I’m not so confident tonight. Both Minnesota and Chicago are 4-5-1 in their last ten games. While an optimist would say “it’s an even playing field”, the more pessimistic me is like “this is anyone’s game and that’s not a good thing.” I don’t trust the Wild right now, but I would like to.

One thing that I would expect to be discussed during the game, is the recent trade Chicago made with Tampa Bay. It was the kind of trade that made me think “how could we not pull off such a trade?” Chicago sent Brandon Hagel and two 4th-round picks (2022 and 2024) to Tampa for two 1st-round picks (2023 and 2024), Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh. While 1st-round picks by Tampa will most likely be late in those years, it’s still two 1st-round picks. While Minnesota will be playing the cap space game, Chicago will be restocking the cupboards. You know, just like they did when they they picked up Kane, Jonanthan Toews and other such names from their glory days.

Hopefully the 1:00pm start time doesn’t throw everyone off. Sometimes, I feel like matinee games don’t bode well for Minnesota, but right now few games bode well for them. Until they figure out their defensive woes on a consistent basis (or really any basis), it’s going to be up and down. The discrepancy between offense and defense is not sustainable as it is, but if they could figure that out things would be better. But sadly, I don’t know if they will figure that out prior to the post-season. And even if they do, I’m not sure I trust them to shut down the opposition. I hate to be the Debbie Downer, but it will most likely be another first-round exit.

Well I’m off to go make some much needed coffee.

About Theresa Ferries Minnesota hockey fan trapped in Wisconsin View all posts by Theresa Ferries

Read next