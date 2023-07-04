Wild

Lightning trade Patrick Maroon to the Wild

Jeremy Freeborn
The Tampa Bay Lightning traded Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, Missouri to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday evening. In addition to Maroon, the Wild received right wing prospect Maxim Cajkovic of Bratislava, Slovakia. The Lightning meanwhile received the seventh round pick of the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

2022-23 NHL Stats

The veteran left winger had five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 80 games, and was a -5. Maroon also had one power-play point, 62 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 12 blocked shots, 172 hits, 26 takeaways and 19 giveaways.

NHL Penalty Minute Leader

However, Maroon was most recognized for his penalty minutes. He in fact led the National Hockey League with 15o penalty minutes. Maroon was the third Lightning player in franchise history to lead the NHL in a single season in penalty minutes. Defenseman Enrico Ciccone of Montreal, Quebec led the NHL with 225 penalty minutes in 1994-95, and centre Zenon Konopka of Niagara-on-the-Lake led the NHL with 265 penalty minutes in 2009-10. The player with the second most penalty minutes in 2022-23 was Nicolas Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers, who had 136 penalty minutes.

Faceoff wins in Lightning wins 

Maroon had two faceoff wins in 2022-23, and they both came in Lightning wins. The first came in a 5-3 Lightning win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 5, and the second came in a 5-4 Lightning win over the Dallas Stars on November 15.

Sixth NHL Team 

The Wild will be Maroon’s sixth National Hockey League team. He has previously played five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks (2011 to 2016), three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2016 to 2018), one season with the New Jersey Devils (2018), one season with the St. Louis Blues (2018 to 2019), and four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2019 to 2023). While with the Blues and Lightning, Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups.

American Free Agency Signing 

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed centre Dylan Gambrell of Bonney Lake, Washington to a one-year contract worth $775,000. Gambrell is joining his third team as he previously played four seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2017 to 2021 and the last two seasons with the Ottawa Senators. In 2022-23, Gambrell had four goals and six assists for 10 points. He had two shorthanded points, 46 shots on goal, 138 faceoff wins, 45 blocked shots, 60 hits, 14 takeaways and 17 giveaways.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
