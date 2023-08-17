08/17/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

There will be occasional highlights for the New York Mets (55-66) as they play out the string and yesterday’s game was one of them. D.J. Stewart launched a pair of homers to help the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 to secure a series victory to wrap up their 10-game home stand. The Mets will now hit the road for a seven-game road trip that begins tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on FOX.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Quintana pitched well in his last start, giving up one run in six innings against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday, but was stuck with his fourth loss of the year when the Mets were shut out. The Cardinals will counter with veteran righty Adam Wainwright (3-7, 8.78 ERA). Wainwright was crushed by the Kansas City Royals last Friday, giving up eight runs in 1+ inning of work to suffer his seventh loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Cardinals took two out of three against the Mets when the teams last met at Citi Field in mid-June.

The Mets won two out of three during their last visit to Busch Stadium in April of 2022.

Quintana is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 12 career starts against the Cardinals.

Wainwright faced the Mets in New York on June 17, giving up three runs in 6.1 innings to pick up his third win of the season.

Francisco Álvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will catch and bat sixth.

Mark Vientos (wrist) is out of the lineup for the third straight game. Jonathan Arauz will start at third base and bat eighth.

Paul Goldschmidt is 11 for 17 (.647) with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in his career against Quintana.

Pete Alonso (3 for 7, 2 2B), Omar Narvaez (9 for 24, 3 2B, HR, 4 RBI) and Rafael Ortega (6 for 14, 3B, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Wainwright.