Barworthy (The D.J. Stewart Game)

“D.J. Stewart” sounds like a bar. “Hey, meet me at D.J. Stewart’s!”

With the game he had today, he could probably open a bar tomorrow, and people would come. Hey, there’s going to be plenty of prime real estate where the swamp used to be across from Citi Field.

Consider what he did today:

In the second, he hit a home run.

In the top of the fifth, he started a fantastic relay to get Andrew McCutchen at the plate.

In the bottom of the fifth, he hit another home run.

In the top of the sixth, he fielded a one hop fly ball before it could bounce into the stands making it a ground rule double, which would have scored an extra run which never scored.

Then in the same inning, he made a running catch and crashed into the wall to end the inning.

If only this was a playoff game. D.J. would have an entire chain of bars. Maybe steakhouses. But because it’s a game between two teams playing out the string, D.J. is just going to have to settle for a bar next to the new NYCFC soccer stadium. D.J.’s efforts gave the Mets the series win against the Pirates and a season split. Pete Alonso also hit a laserbeam homer that passed Keith Hernandez on the list for most RBI as a Met, and he played good defense like Keith to boot. and Tylor Megill had a decent outing which was saved by the relay play started by Stewart in the 5th.

A great relay throw by Jeff McNeil to nab Andrew McCutchen trying to score! pic.twitter.com/yAwxQ7xTrv — SNY (@SNYtv) August 16, 2023

The D.J. Stewart Game, as it was here to forth be known, was certainly worthy of having a bar named after you, even if nobody will remember in future seasons why this bar actually exists. Not to worry, I’m sure D.J. will show it on a loop on one of the televisions. He deserves it. (And I would go to a bar named “D.J. Stewart’s”. Sounds authentic.)

Today’s Hate List

The St. Louis Cardinals, for making me defend Adam Wainwright. But right is right.

During the broadcast today Gare mentioned that Wainwright is starting for the Cards tomorrow night against the Mets. He also mentioned that apparently if Wainwright doesn’t have a good game, he’s going to be banished from the rotation. Now, as much as I would relish the opportunity for the Mets to knock Wainwright out of a starting rotation fro the final time, the truth of the matter is that both the Mets and the Cardinals are going nowhere, and Wainwright bested us when it mattered most, so who cares.

But second, and more importantly, who the f*ck do the Cardinals think they are to do this to a guy who gave the his blood, sweat and tears for his entire career, to put him on notice on a game by game basis? They traded Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery, Steven Matz is hurt, the team stinks, so what is the point of doing that to Wainwright? The Cardinals have a bounty of starting pitchers in the minor leagues that they’re going to save the season by bouncing Wainright at the very end if he gives up four runs in six innings to the Mets while both teams are a mile under .500?

No wonder David Freese didn’t want to be in your stupid Hall of Fame (no offense, Keith.)