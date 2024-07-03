15 Europeans who switch teams in NHL free agency

National Hockey League free agency commenced on Monday with 15 Europeans switching teams. Let’s take a look at who they were.

Viktor Arvidsson

The left winger from Skelleftea, Sweden signed a two year deal worth $8 million with the Edmonton Oilers. Last season in Los Angeles, he had six goals and nine assists for 15 points in only 18 games. Arvidsson has played seven seasons with the Nashville Predators and three seasons with the Kings.

Jesper Boqvist

The center from Falun, Sweden signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 with the Florida Panthers. Last season in Boston, he had six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Prior to his one year in Boston, Boqvist played four seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

Erik Brannstrom

The defenseman from Eksjo, Sweden signed a one-year deal worth $900,000 with the Colorado Avalanche. He has spent the last six seasons with the Ottawa Senators. In 2023-24, Brannstrom had three goals and 17 assists for 20 points.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The defenseman from Karlskrona, Sweden signed a four-year contract worth $14 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2023-24 with the Panthers, Ekman-Larsson had nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points. Prior to Toronto and Florida, he played 11 seasons with Coyotes and two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

Zemgus Girgensons

The centre from Riga, Latvia signed a three-year contract worth $2.55 million with the Tampa Bay Lightning after a decade with the Sabres. In 2023-24, he had eight goals and six assists for 14 points.

Erik Gustafsson

The defenseman from Nynashamn, Sweden signed a two-year contract worth $4 million with the Detroit Red Wings. He previously played five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, and one season with the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. In 2023-24 with the Rangers, Gustafsson had six goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 76 games.

Elias Lindholm

The center from Boden, Sweden signed a seven-year contract worth $54.25 million with the Boston Bruins. He previously played five seasons with the Hurricanes, six seasons with the Flames and one season with the Canucks. Last season in Calgary and Vancouver, Lindolm had 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points.

Victor Olofsson

The right winger from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden signed a one-year contract worth $1.075 million with the Vegas Golden Knights. He previously played the last six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. In 2023-24, Olofsson had seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 51 games.

Ilya Samsonov

The goaltender from Magnitogorsk, Russia signed a one-year deal worth $1.8 million with the Golden Knights. He previously played three seasons wait the Capitals and two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2013-24, Samsonov had a record of 23 wins, seven losses, and eight losses in extra time with a goals against average of .890, save percentage of .313 and three shutouts.

Kevin Stenlund

The centre from Huddinge, Sweden signed a two-year deal worth $4 million with the Utah Hockey Club. He previously played four seasons with the Blue Jackets and one season each with the Jets and Panthers. In 2023-24 with Florida, Stenlund had 11 goals and four assists for 15 points.

Tomas Tatar

The left winger from Ilava, Slovakia signed a one-year deal worth $1.8 million with the New Jersey Devils. He previously played with the Devils from 2021 to 2023, as well as the Detroit Red Wings from 2010 to 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018, the Montreal Canadiens from 2018 to 2021, the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24, and the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24. In 2023-24, with the Avalanche and Kraken, he had nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points.

Teuvo Teravainen

The forward from Helsinki, Finland signed a three-year deal worth $16.2 million with the Chicago Blackhawks. He previously played three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2013 to 2016 before eight seasons with the Hurricanes. In 2023-24, Teravainen had 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points.

Yakov Trenin

The centre from Chelyabinsk, Russia signed a four-year contract worth $14 million with the Wild. He previously played five seasons with the Predators and one season with the Avalanche. In 2023-24 with Nashville and Colorado, Trenin had 12 goals and five assists for 17 points in 76 games.

Alexander Wennberg

The centre from Stockholm, Sweden signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the San Jose Sharks. He previously played six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, one season each with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, and three seasons with the Seattle Kraken. In 2023-24 with Seattle and New York, Wennberg had 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points.

Nikita Zadorov

The defenseman from Moscow, Russia signed a six-year contract worth $30 million with the Bruins. He previously played two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, five seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, one season each with the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks, and three seasons with the Calgary Flames. In 75 games with Calgary and Vancouver, Zadorov had six goals and 14 assists for 20 points.