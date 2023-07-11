2023 All Star Game Preview: New York Mets-Themed Edition

The 2023 season hasn’t gone according to plan for the New York Mets but there is plenty of time to reflect on that in the coming days. Today is a day to celebrate the best of baseball as the 2023 All-Star Game is set to be played tonight in Seattle. First pitch is scheduled for just after 8:00 p.m. at T-Mobile Park and will be televised nationally on FOX.

The American League will send New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA) to the mound as their starter. Cole, who is making his sixth All-Star appearance, will be making his first start in the Midsummer classic. The National League will counter with Arizona Diamondbacks’ righty Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA), who will be making his first All-Star appearance and has played a big part in Arizona’s strong first half.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: ESPN Radio

American League Starting Lineup:

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

National League Starting Lineup:

The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Acuña Jr. RF

Freeman 1B

Betts CF

Martinez DH

Arenado 3B

Arraez 2B

Murphy C

Carroll LF

Arcia SS

Gallen P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

Pre-Game Notes:

The American League won last year’s All-Star Game 3-2 at Dodger Stadium and has won nine consecutive All-Star Games dating back to 2013.

The AL leads the all-time series 47-43-2.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Seattle was in 2001, a game the AL won 4-1.

Pete Alonso and Kodai Senga will represent the Mets in the All-Star Game. It isn’t known yet if Senga will pitch in relief for the NL while Alonso is expected to receive at least one at-bat at some point.