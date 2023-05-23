2023 Indianapolis 500: How To Watch & Stream, Qualifying Results, Entry List

It’s officially Indianapolis 500 week.

The countdown to the 107th Indianapolis 500 has begun, marking the start of what is affectionately known as “The Month of May.” Over the next 15 days, fans will witness nine practice sessions, two days of qualifying, a pit stop competition, and, of course, the highly anticipated Indy 500 race on Sunday, May 28. Broadcasting networks NBC and Peacock will collectively air nearly 60 hours of coverage from the speedway, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

The Month of May kicked off with its fair share of drama as Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson collided in Turn 1 during the seventh practice session. Racing in close quarters down the front stretch, Legge failed to decelerate in time and crashed into Wilson, resulting in both cars hitting the wall.

Huge crash involving Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge in practice; Legge is okay, Wilson was stretchered out but gave a thumbs up#Indy500pic.twitter.com/NwinAEI9R1 — Dom (@Wom_Dings) May 22, 2023

How Does Indy 500 Qualifying Work?

Qualifying for the race follows a particular format. With 34 entries competing for 33 starting spots, the process spans two days. The bulk of the field is set during Saturday’s extensive seven-hour session, while Sunday focuses on the remaining three spots, including one elimination. The top 12 and top six drivers then engage in a shootout for pole position. Each driver’s average speed over a four-lap run determines their position on the starting grid, adding an extra layer of excitement and strategy to the qualifying process.

As the Month of May unfolds, anticipation builds for the prestigious Indy 500, where the best drivers will compete for glory on one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports. It’s a thrilling time for racing enthusiasts, as the action intensifies and the quest for victory reaches its climax.

2023 Indy 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final practice – “Carb Day” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio) 2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28, 9-11 a.m.: Pre-race show (Peacock) 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 107th Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Universo, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

2023 Indy 500 Qualifying results

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Did not qualify: Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

107th Indianapolis 500 entry list

Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda