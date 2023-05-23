2023 Indianapolis 500: How To Watch & Stream, Qualifying Results, Entry List

It’s officially Indianapolis 500 week.
The countdown to the 107th Indianapolis 500 has begun, marking the start of what is affectionately known as “The Month of May.” Over the next 15 days, fans will witness nine practice sessions, two days of qualifying, a pit stop competition, and, of course, the highly anticipated Indy 500 race on Sunday, May 28. Broadcasting networks NBC and Peacock will collectively air nearly 60 hours of coverage from the speedway, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.
The Month of May kicked off with its fair share of drama as Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson collided in Turn 1 during the seventh practice session. Racing in close quarters down the front stretch, Legge failed to decelerate in time and crashed into Wilson, resulting in both cars hitting the wall.
Huge crash involving Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge in practice; Legge is okay, Wilson was stretchered out but gave a thumbs up#Indy500pic.twitter.com/NwinAEI9R1
— Dom (@Wom_Dings) May 22, 2023
How Does Indy 500 Qualifying Work?
Qualifying for the race follows a particular format. With 34 entries competing for 33 starting spots, the process spans two days. The bulk of the field is set during Saturday’s extensive seven-hour session, while Sunday focuses on the remaining three spots, including one elimination. The top 12 and top six drivers then engage in a shootout for pole position. Each driver’s average speed over a four-lap run determines their position on the starting grid, adding an extra layer of excitement and strategy to the qualifying process.
As the Month of May unfolds, anticipation builds for the prestigious Indy 500, where the best drivers will compete for glory on one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports. It’s a thrilling time for racing enthusiasts, as the action intensifies and the quest for victory reaches its climax.
2023 Indy 500 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final practice – “Carb Day” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio) 2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition (Peacock)
Sunday, May 28, 9-11 a.m.: Pre-race show (Peacock) 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 107th Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Universo, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
2023 Indy 500 Qualifying results
- Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
- Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
- Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
- Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
- Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
- Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
- Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
- Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
- Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
- Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
- Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
- Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
- Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
- Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
- David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
- Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda
- Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
- Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
- Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
- Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
- RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
- Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
- Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
- Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
- Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Did not qualify: Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
107th Indianapolis 500 entry list
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda