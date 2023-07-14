2023 New York Mets’ Second Half Preview: 5 Big Questions

The first half didn’t go according to plan for the New York Mets, but they still have another 72 games left to turn things around. It will take a red-hot half to get the Mets into the postseason, which they have the talent to pull off but is easier said than done. Let’s take a look at five key questions that will determine how the Mets’ 2023 season finishes.

1. Can the Mets get consistent starting pitching?

The math for the Mets has been simple this season. The Mets have seen their starting pitcher go at least six innings 31 times this season and they have gone 27-4 when that happens, an outstanding winning percentage of .870. The return of Jose Quintana should help but the Mets need to get consistent length from their starters in order to stack up wins.

2. Can the rookies avoid hitting a wall?

The Mets are relying heavily on both Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty to be key parts of their lineup. Alvarez’s heater before the All-Star Break showcased lineup-carrying potential while Baty has a chance to be a solid contributor in the middle of the batting order. Rookies tend to go through peaks and valleys, but the big concern the Mets have is whether their youngsters will hit a wall after playing a longer season than they ever have in the minors. Alvarez and Baty will need to avoid hitting that rookie wall to help the Mets stay alive.

3. Can the Mets get more out of Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil?

Two key players for the Mets who are significantly underperforming compared to last season are Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil, who have each shown flashes of getting it together before regressing. McNeil is younger than Marte and is more likely to turn things around but the Mets need more from both guys if they want to salvage their season.

4. Will home cooking pay off?

One thing that should play in the Mets’ favor down the stretch is the significant back log of home games they still have. The Mets have played just 39 home games at this point, the fewest in the league, compared to 51 road games. After completing a road trip to Kansas City and Baltimore in early August, the Mets will play 32 of their final 51 games at Citi Field, where they have gone 20-19 so far. Home cooking could be a key if there will be a second-half turnaround for them.

5. What happens at the deadline?

GM Billy Eppler will have some difficult decisions to make in a few weeks as the trade deadline lands on August 1. Owner Steve Cohen has made it clear that the Mets won’t be buying if they are buried in the standings, but a strong stretch to end the first half offered some hope a turnaround is possible. The magic number may be five, in terms of games out of the final wild card spot, at the deadline to avoid a mass sell-off. That placement would likely lead to a hold or a modest buying campaign from Eppler, but the Mets would need to close the gap significantly to justify any major additions to the roster.