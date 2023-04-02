4/2/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Sometimes even the most unexpected offensive players can carry the team for a day in baseball. The New York Mets (2-1) saw Mark Canha step up to the plate yesterday as he went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, a home run and two RBIs to help beat the Miami Marlins (1-2) 6-2. The win was the Mets’ second in three games and they will look to complete a series victory against Miami this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to make his major league debut for the Mets this afternoon. Senga spent the first portion of his career in Japan but has flashed a ton of potential during his spring training starts. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.47 ERA in 2022). Rogers had a lost 2022 season for Miami and is looking to re-establish himself in the Marlins’ long-term plans this year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Rogers is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will bat second and play right field. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Rogers on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth. Brandon Nimmo will get the day off. Tommy Pham will start in center field and bat lead off. Tim Locastro will make his first start as a Met in left field and bat ninth. Francisco Lindor (3 for 10, 2B), Marte (3 for 6), Jeff McNeil (3 for 9, 3 2B, RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 13, 2 2B) have done well against Rogers in the past.