4/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Things are going great for the New York Mets (14-7) right now as the team builds itself a nice cushion in April. Despite missing a ton of starting pitching, the Mets got their best start of the season from Joey Lucchesi last night as he tossed seven shutout innings to beat the San Francisco Giants (6-13) 7-0. The Mets have now won the first two games of this series and will look to grab a series victory this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 at Oracle Park and will be nationally televised on FOX.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, but picked up a win thanks to some excellent run support from his teammates. The Giants will counter with their ace, righty Logan Webb (0-4, 4.94 ERA). Webb suffered his fourth consecutive loss on Monday, giving up four runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Starling Marte back in the lineup for the Mets today for Game 3 in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/Kptrb5AQoR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2023

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson faced the Giants in San Francisco last May, giving up two runs in six innings to pick up a win. Webb is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. Starling Marte is back in the Mets’ lineup after missing the past two games with neck soreness. He will start in right field and hit second. Mark Canha (4 for 9, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Eduardo Escobar (4 for 13, 2B, 3 RBI), Francisco Lindor (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) and Marte (3 for 8) have good numbers against Webb.