6/16/23 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

It wasn’t always pretty but the New York Mets (32-36) found a way to get a victory against the New York Yankees in the Subway Series. Brandon Nimmo’s walk-off hit in the 10th helped the Mets beat the Yankees 4-3 and salvage a split of the Subway Series, snapping the Mets’ losing streak at two games. The Mets will look to build some momentum from that game as they begin a weekend series against the struggling St. Louis Cardinals (27-42). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2022 saw the Cardinals pull a rabbit out of their hats with a red-hot second half, allowing them to win the National League Central with a record of 93-69, finishing seven games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Brewers. As the worst division winner in the NL, the Cardinals had to play in the Wild Card series and were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies to end their postseason run after two games. The Cardinals made one big splash in the offseason, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a long-term deal to replace the retiring Yadier Molina, but things have not gone according to plan as St. Louis’ pitching has fallen apart in the early going. The end result has St. Louis with the worst record in the NL, making this an important get-right series for the Mets.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (5-4, 5.14 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill was hit hard by the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, giving up nine runs (seven earned) in 3.2 innings to suffer his fourth loss of the season. The Cardinals will counter with righty Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.02 ERA). Mikolas also had a tough time in his last outing, giving up five runs in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday to suffer his third loss of the season.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

The Mets went 5-2 against the Cardinals last season and won three out of four against them during their last trip to Citi Field in May of 2022.

Megill has faced the Cardinals once before, giving up six runs in three innings on September 15, 2021 to suffer a loss.

Mikolas is 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in four career appearances, including three starts, against the Mets.

The Mets have activated RHP Stephen Ridings from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to AAA Syracuse.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time in over a week. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Narvaez will catch and hit ninth.

Jeff McNeil (4 for 8, 2 2B, RBI), Narvaez (4 for 14, 2 2B, 3B, RBI) and Vogelbach (3 for 9, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Mikolas.