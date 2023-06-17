6/17/23 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Pride Night was a success for the New York Mets (33-36), who took advantage of another shoddy pitching performance from the struggling St. Louis Cardinals (27-43). Tylor Megill delivered six innings of one-run ball and Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the starting lineup as the Mets picked up their second straight win in a crisp two hours and one minute. The Mets will look to record their third consecutive victory as they continue their series with St. Louis this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (6-3, 3.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Senga dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, allowing just an unearned run on one hit over seven shutout innings to pick up his sixth win of the season last Saturday. The Cardinals will counter with veteran righty Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.79 ERA), whose final season as a pro isn’t going according to plan. Wainwright pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Cardinals went on to lose 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Cardinals before.

Wainwright is 7-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 16 career appearances, including 14 starts, against the Mets.

After sitting out yesterday, Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Alvarez will catch and hit sixth.

Francisco Lindor, who is in a 17-for-95 funk, will get the day off. Luis Guillorme will start at shortstop and bat ninth.

Mark Canha (2 for 5, 2B), Omar Narvaez (9 for 24, 3 2B, HR, 4 RBI) and Tommy Pham (7 for 16, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI) have good numbers against Wainwright.