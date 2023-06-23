6/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The June swoon continued for the New York Mets (34-40) on Wednesday afternoon. The Mets are 5-13 in June and haven’t won a series this month after dropping the finale of their three-game set with the Houston Astros. The poor stretch has dug the Mets a deep hole in the standings and they will look to start climbing out of if as they continue their road trip tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies (38-36). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park and the contest will be streamed nationally on Apple TV+ as part of their Friday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (6-4, 3.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga struggled early in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Saturday, and suffered his fourth loss of the season as a result. The Phillies will counter with former Met Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA), who dominated the Oakland A’s in his last start. Walker gave up only one run in eight innings of work last Friday to earn his seventh win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: Apple TV+

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets swept a three-game series against the Phillies at Citi Field when the teams last met at the end of May.

The Mets went 7-3 at Citizen’s Bank Park last season.

Senga faced the Phillies at Citi Field on May 30, allowing only one hit over seven shutout innings to earn his fifth win of the year.

Walker faced the Mets in New York on June 1, giving up three runs in four innings to suffer his third loss of the season.

The Mets have optioned RHP Tylor Megill to AAA Syracuse. RHP Vinny Nittoli, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, was recalled from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to the Mets’ bullpen.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off on Wednesday. He will catch and bat eighth.

Mark Canha is 4 for 7 (.571) with two home runs and four RBIs in his career against Walker.