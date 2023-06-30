6/30/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

It was a smoky night at Citi Field on Thursday and the New York Mets (36-45) weren’t able to rise to the occasion. Starling Marte left a small army on base as the Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 as their dreadful June continued. The month finally ends tonight for the Mets as they welcome the San Francisco Giants (45-36) to town to kick off a three-game series. First pitch for the opener of this weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled again in his last start, giving up two runs in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in a game the Mets went on to lose 8-7 after a bullpen meltdown. The Giants will counter with righty Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.09 ERA), who is returning from the injured list to make this start. Cobb’s last appearance came on June 13, when he allowed two runs in four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals before departing with an oblique injury.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Giants split a four-game series when the teams last met in San Francisco in April.

The Mets won three out of four against the Giants during their last trip to New York in April of 2022.

Carrasco is 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five career starts against the Giants.

Cobb is 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Mark Canha will play right field and hit eighth while Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

This is the Mets’ final game in the month of June. They have gone 7-18 over their first 25 games of the month.