New York– For the first time this season, the New York Mets got to experience some of the poor air quality that has periodically affected the metropolitan area. Unhealthy air caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires settled in over Citi Field on Thursday night and added a haze to the proceedings against the Milwaukee Brewers. The haze was an apt metaphor of the season for the Mets (36-45), who got lost in the smoke and fell to the Brewers (43-38) 3-2 for their second consecutive loss.

The Mets got on the board first in the third inning when Brett Baty hit a solo homer (5) off of Brewers’ starter Adrian Houser. Brandon Nimmo followed with a solo shot (11) of his own to make it 2-0. That would be the extent of the damage the Mets got off Houser (W, 3-2) who allowed only the two runs in six innings on seven hits.

Max Scherzer looked to be in solid form for the Mets, working five scoreless innings before putting a man on the sixth ahead of Victor Caratini. The Brewers’ backup catcher has always hit Scherzer well and did more damage at that point, launching a two-run bomb (4) to tie the game. Scherzer departed after the frame having surrendered two runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

T.J. McFarland came on for the Mets in the seventh and recorded one out before allowing an infield single and hitting a batter. Mets’ manager Buck Showalter went to Dominic Leone in relief of McFarland (L, 0-1) and he allowed another infield single to load the bases for Brian Anderson. The perennial Mets’ nemesis lifted a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run, putting Milwaukee ahead 3-2.

The Mets had a pair of chances to get back in the game late, beginning with when they loaded the bases in the seventh inning with one out. Starling Marte grounded into a double play to end that threat, but the Mets loaded the bases again in the ninth inning with two outs for Marte. Brewers’ closer Devin Williams got Marte to strike out on three straight swings to end the game, securing a series victory for Milwaukee and wrapping up his 16th save in the process.

Player Of The Game:

Today’s Player of the Game Award goes to Brewers’ catcher Victor Caratini. Caratini went 2 for 3 with a walk and the game-tying two-run homer off of Scherzer in the sixth inning to help set up Milwaukee’s comeback.

Post-Game Notes:

Caratini and Tommy Pham were the only players with multi-hit games.

The Mets went 0-4 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

Scherzer had a lengthy discussion with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after the fourth inning, which he indicated after the game was due to concerns Kulpa had with Scherzer’s usage of the PitchCom device when he pitched out of the stretch.

The Brewers went 6-1 in the season series against the Mets after taking three out of four at Citi Field this week.

What’s Next:

The Mets will look to end their awful June on a winning note as they welcome old friend Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants (45-36) to town on Friday night. RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 6.19 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets while the Giants will counter with RHP Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.09 ERA). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.