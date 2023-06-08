6/8/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The hits keep on coming for the New York Mets (30-32), who have now lost five games in a row for the first time since September of 2021. The Mets blew a 4-1 lead last night and were defeated by the Atlanta Braves (37-24) 7-5 in a game that saw them lose Pete Alonso in the first inning after he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist. The two teams will wrap up their series tonight as the Mets look to avoid a sweep in Atlanta. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.25 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, but was stuck with a tough loss when the Mets were shut out. The Braves will counter with young righty Spencer Strider (6-2, 2.97 ERA). Strider earned his sixth win of the season last Saturday, allowing just two runs in six innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1666890471744983041?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Verlander is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three career starts against the Braves. Strider faced the Mets in New York on May 1, giving up four runs in five innings of work, but still earned his fourth win of the year in a wild 9-8 game. Alonso (wrist contusion) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup today. Mark Vientos will make his first start of the season at first base and hit ninth. Daniel Vogelbach and Mark Canha will sit tonight. Francisco Alvarez will serve as the designated hitter for the first time and bat second while Tommy Pham plays left field and hits seventh. With Alvarez as the designated hitter, Omar Narvaez will catch and bat eighth. Francisco Lindor (5 for 11, 3B, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (5 for 12, 3B, HR, RBI) have done well against Strider in the past.