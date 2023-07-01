7/1/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

June is over and it couldn’t come soon enough for the New York Mets (36-46), who completed a disastrous 7-19 month. The San Francisco Giants (46-36) capped the Mets’ June misery last night as Patrick Bailey’s go-ahead three-run homer against David Robertson helped them complete a stunning 5-4 comeback against the Mets’ best reliever. The Mets will look to start July on a positive note and snap their three-game losing streak as they continue their series with the Giants this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Verlander pitched well in his last start, tossing five shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 2-1. The Giants will counter with righty Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA). DeSclafani delivered a quality start for the Giants on Sunday, giving up two runs in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Verlander is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Giants.

DeSclafani faced the Mets in San Francisco on April 21, giving up four runs in five innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out last night. He will catch and hit eighth.

Starling Marte is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a second straight game. Jeff McNeil will slide to right field and bat third while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits ninth.

Joc Pederson is 2 for 8 (.250) with two solo home runs in his career against Verlander.

Pete Alonso (4 for 13, HR, 2 RBI), Mark Canha (2 for 5, 2 RBI), Guillorme (3 for 4, RBI), Francisco Lindor (8 for 18, 2B, 3 HR, 3 RBI) and Tommy Pham (4 for 11, 3 RBI) have done well against DeSclafani in the past.